Plnar Announces Integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience
The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plnar, the Leading AI-Powered Virtual Inspection Solution for the Property Insurance Market, today announced a new integration with Verisk’s ClaimXperience. The combined solution unlocks the power of Plnar's virtual inspection capabilities to document all types of claim severities and sizes.
— Aaron Brunko, Senior Vice President of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions
Integrating Plnar expands the power of ClaimX by providing accurately measured 3D models of buildings, rich contextual pictures, fully stitched together floorplans by elevation, and room videos - all from smartphone pictures. Plnar projects are initiated directly from the ClaimX interface for easy use by desk adjusters. Additionally, a newly created ClaimX API can be used to trigger a Plnar service for a claim, making it easier than ever to add to an existing digital FNOL process.
“We are very excited to be showcasing our integration with ClaimXperience in the Solutions Showcase at Verisk’s upcoming Elevate Conference,” said Plnar CEO Andy Greff. “Adding Plnar to Verisk’s mobile collaboration tool will empower policyholders with additional virtual inspection capabilities and further simplify the desk adjuster’s job."
Plnar is a sponsor of the upcoming 2023 Verisk Elevate Conference and Plnar will unveil another new solution, Plnar Insights that, in addition to providing accurately measured 3D models, 2D schematics, and floorplans per elevation; identifies damages, materials, and contents – instantly and automatically – all from smartphone images.
“Advanced analytics and technology can help insurers accelerate claims and greatly improve the policyholder experience,” said Aaron Brunko, senior vice president of Verisk Property Estimating Solutions. “The integration of Plnar’s virtual capabilities to our ClaimXperience solution will make it easier for both insurers and consumers to leverage the power of virtual inspections.”
Be sure to ask about the Plnar First initiative, a new workflow of the Plnar process that puts the power of Plnar directly into the triage workflow, empowering the ability to obtain pictures, videos, and property insights First, well ahead of any triage and method of inspection efforts. This enables teams to determine MOI, freeze the loss site to reduce fraud, and empower policyholders with the ability to get their claim started quickly and easily – just by taking pictures with their smartphone.
The team will also be highlighting updates to the Plnar/Xactimate integration which automatically imports floorplans directly into Xactimate Sketch, as well as the latest updates to the Snap app, Snapshot, and Snap3D solutions.
What: Verisk Elevate Conference
Who: Verisk
Where: Grand America in Salt Lake City, Utah
When: February 7 – 8, 2023
About Plnar
Plnar is an InsureTech software provider transforming the insurance claims process by enabling virtual inspections for interior property claims for significantly better customer experiences, shorter cycle times and lower costs. Plnar’s patented technology platform gives desk adjusters the power to generate accurate 3D models of interior spaces as well as identifying damages, materials, and contents automatically from digital photos. Plnar streamlines the claims process for quicker, more efficient settlement. You can learn more about us by visiting plnar.ai
