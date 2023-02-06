Natasha Royer Coons of Advantix Honored as a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Natasha Royer Coons, principal and CRO at Advantix

Natasha's talent, leadership and determination to provide partners and customers with the best possible experiences inspires all of us at Advantix. She is a trailblazer and a natural leader.” — Nathan Brown, Co-Founder and COO of Advantix

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advantix, the managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Natasha Royer Coons on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.

Royer Coons is a proven entrepreneur and accomplished channel executive with more than 20 years of experience in the information and communication technology (ICT) industry. She founded TeraNova, a managed mobility and telecom expense management provider, which merged with Advantix in 2018. As a principal and CRO at Advantix, Royer Coons leads the channel sales and marketing team and is responsible for the company’s revenue-generation strategy and execution. Under her leadership, Advantix has grown channel partnerships dramatically and tripled partner sales since 2018.

In 2021, Royer Coons was the first woman and Asian American to be elected President of the Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA), a fast-growing organization with technology company members. She is frequently quoted by journalists as a wireless technology expert and often speaks at technology trade shows and conferences. Royer Coons is a Chuck Mache Award winner, a prestigious honor that Intelisys, the ScanSource company, bestows annually for being a role model in the channel. She also was named to the inaugural Channel Futures DEI 101 list for her commitment to driving DEI initiatives in the technology channel through words, actions and deeds.

Royer Coons graduated from UC San Diego with a double major in Communications and Asian Studies and earned an MBA in International Business.

“Natasha is accomplished, distinguished and very deserving of being recognized as a CRN Channel Chief,” says Nathan Brown, co-founder and chief operating officer at Advantix. “Her talent, leadership and determination to provide partners and customers with the best possible experiences inspires all of us at Advantix. She is a trailblazer and a natural leader who rallies our team and partners to innovate, collaborate and succeed together.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Advantix

Advantix is a managed connectivity experience (MCx) provider that leverages its proprietary SaaS platform and expense management tools to help partners and enterprises fulfill, optimize, manage and report on any SIM or circuit, any device or hardware type, any plan type or service, and any invoice or spend. The company’s platform integrates carrier APIs, network management and business-intelligence (BI) dashboarding to give partners or customers the ability to activate, access and manage any telecom asset in real time.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com