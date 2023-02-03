Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,997 in the last 365 days.

RFP – Communicating Housing Needs in Washington State

The Washington State Department of Commerce hereafter called “COMMERCE,” is initiating this Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit proposals from firms interested in participating in a project to assist the Washington State Department of Commerce (“Commerce”) in developing public information products to help local governments (including councils and planning commissions), community members, and associated organizations understand the needs and options for accommodating more housing in their communities, as they work to update their local plans and development regulations under the Growth Management Act.

  • Proposals Due: Monday, February 20 at 2:00pm, Pacific Time, Olympia, WA
  • Proposer Eligibility: This procurement is open to those proposers that satisfy the minimum qualifications stated herein and that are available for work in Washington State.

Download the RFP (Word)

You just read:

RFP – Communicating Housing Needs in Washington State

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.