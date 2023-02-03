Tax Commissioner Reports 27.49% Increase in 3rd Quarter Taxable Sales and Purchases

Bismarck, N.D. – Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus announced today that North Dakota’s taxable sales and purchases for the third quarter of 2022 are up 27.49% compared to the same timeframe in 2021. Taxable sales and purchases for July, August and September of 2022 were $6.7 billion.

“Third quarter economic activity in the state was extremely strong, with measurable gains in taxable sales and purchases occurring across the state,” said Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus. “Each of North Dakota’s 50 largest communities posted an increase compared to the prior year and virtually all the state’s major industry sectors reflected year-over-year growth.”

Fourteen out of 15 major industry sectors report taxable sales and purchases increases when compared to the third quarter of 2021. Most notably, the mining and oil extraction sector increased by $269 million (a 65.42%) and the wholesale trade sector increased by $572 million (a 50.1% increase).

“North Dakota’s largest two industries, energy and agriculture, again led the way. Both benefitted from favorable commodity pricing during the third quarter. Inflationary pressure and associated higher prices for consumer goods, and proportionate sales tax collections, were also a factor in the state’s sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth,” said Kroshus.

Percent changes for the third quarter of 2022 (compared to the first quarter of 2021) for the four largest cities in North Dakota were as follows:

Minot – Increase of 21.0%

Fargo – Increase of 7.3%

Bismarck – Increase of 11.7%

Grand Forks – Increase of 13.7%

Of the 50 largest cities in North Dakota, the highest percentage of increases for the third quarter of 2022 (compared to the third quarter of 2021) were as follows:

Northwood – Increase 83.0%

Hillsboro – Increase 72.1%

Cavalier – Increase 69.9%

Stanley – Increase 66.4%

Ashley – Increase 64.6%

Counties with the highest percentage of increases for the third quarter of 2022 (compared to the third quarter of 2021) were as follows:

Dunn County – Increase 104.1%

Logan County – Increase 73.4%

Steele County – Increase 61.6%

Mountrail County – Increase 60.21%

Pembina County – Increase 53.0%

The complete data for the third quarter of 2022 North Dakota Sales and Use Tax Statistical Report can be accessed through an interactive Power BI report found at www.tax.nd.gov/data.