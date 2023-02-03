Back

NASHVILLE – A $700 million Powerball jackpot for Saturday night, Feb. 4, is huge news around the state and beyond, but so is the buzz that surrounds winners of some of the game’s other prize levels. The Tennessee Lottery reminds players to check their tickets, even if the jackpot isn’t won, as there are thousands of winners after every drawing that fall into other prize tiers.

Such was the case for Mary of Benton County, who won $100,000 on Jan. 30 by matching four of five balls plus the Powerball. She was especially happy she had added the Power Play option to her ticket for an extra dollar. That’s because the base prize of $50,000 was doubled since the multiplier drawn that night was two.

“I had to ask my husband if I had really won,” she said. “And he looked at the Lottery’s website and told me: ‘There was one $100,000 winner in Camden … and it was you!’”

Mary purchased the lucky ticket at Camden Fast Fuel, 151 Hwy. 641 N. in Camden.

The Powerball jackpot for Feb. 4 is $700 million, with a cash value estimated at $375.7 million. The Lottery reminds players to have fun, but to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.

