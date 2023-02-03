Save the Date for the 20TH Annual MLTI Student Conference!

The Maine Learning Technology Initiative (MLTI) is excited to announce the dates and locations for the 20th annual MLTI Student Conference!

In our continued effort to engage all MLTI students in our annual conference, we’re offering three different options for participation this year. We’re partnering with the University of Maine System, to host two in-person MLTI Student Conferences! T

University of Southern Maine’s Portland Campus

Friday, May 12th

University of Maine in Orono

Thursday, May 25th

Virtual MLTI Student Conference

Thursday, May 18th

The virtual conference will provide opportunities for students who may not be able to attend the in-person events. Last year’s classroom-based virtual conference was the largest attended in MLTI history with 55 schools, 5,672 students, and 696 educators participating!

We hope all MLTI schools can join us in their choice of engagement for the 20th annual MLTI Virtual Student Conference!

Please save the date for the 20th MLTI Student Conference and check our website for more announcements coming soon, including a call for proposals, t-shirt design contest, guest announcements, presenters, and session information.

We look forward to seeing all of you at one of our conference locations and sharing an exciting and innovative day with you and MLTI students!

For more information, reach out to the Maine DOE MLTI team.