Under the Hood and Ahead of the Curve: Sanford Student Turns Auto Shop Experience into Academic Credit

At 8 a.m. on a Tuesday morning, just as first period is starting at Sanford High School (SHS), senior Lucas Barrow is already under the hood of a car at Black Bear Automotive in Springvale. He’ll work until 10:30 a.m., drive to Sanford Regional Technical Center (SRTC) for class, and then head back to the shop until 5 p.m. On weekends, Barrow drives 45 minutes to work at VIP Tires & Service in Scarborough. As a second-year student in SRTC’s Automotive Technology program, Barrow has built a challenging schedule for himself, juggling two automotive jobs and balancing academics—but he is thriving.

Through SHS and SRTC’s Extended Learning Opportunities, Barrow has turned his Tuesday and Thursday shifts at Black Bear into academic credit. Additionally, he is gaining different learning opportunities through each of his jobs. At VIP, Barrow handles fundamentals: tires, oil changes, brake work, and wheel bearings. At Black Bear, where he has access to more specialized equipment, Barrow tackles radiators, engine work, and valve cover gaskets.

“I’m doing more risky jobs that make more money, [and provide] more benefit [to] the company,” Barrow said.

While Barrow explained that he enjoys suspension work, he said he is particularly drawn to engine repair.

“It’s more high risk. You can’t mess anything up or else it’s going to mess the car up,” Barrow said.

Barrow grew up working on cars with his stepfather, but he said the SRTC program has enhanced his knowledge considerably.

“We dive in really deep into the actual specifics of how machines work, how parts work in the car, how they all work together,” Barrow said. “Being able to put it in perspective of how the parts work to make the whole car work makes it easier to diagnose stuff.”

Barrow’s connection to Black Bear occurred through the industry relationships of his SRTC instructor, Rich Couture. The owner of Black Bear serves of the SRTC program’s advisory committee, meeting several times a year to discuss industry needs.

Couture said Barrow represents the kind of student who makes teaching rewarding. The

“This group of kids that I have is exceptional. I have some real go-getters in this class,” Couture said. “Lucas came in here with some automotive knowledge because he has always tinkered around with cars. That made it a little easier for him to make that transition to working professionally.”

To qualify for an internship, SHS/SRTC students must maintain an 80% average and demonstrate solid skill sets. Couture currently has four students in similar cooperative education placements, including one at Weirs GMC in Arundel, who has become the dealership’s sole Fisher plow technician.

“There’s a big need for new technicians,” Couture said, noting that employers value more than just technical knowledge. “A lot of it has to do with soft skills: showing up on time, staying off your phone, being a team player, being willing to learn.”

As graduation approaches, Barrow isn’t entirely sure what’s next, but right now, Black Bear feels like the right fit.

“I’m learning a lot but also doing a lot and making money,” Barrow said.

This story idea was submitted by the Sanford School Department. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.