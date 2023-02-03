For Immediate Release:

February 3, 2023 Contact: DMS Communications

Comm1@dms.fl.gov

850-414-6736

Framework for Freedom Budget Safeguards Florida’s Cybersecurity

Infrastructure and Supports Our State’s Public Servants

TALLAHASSEE, FL, February 3, 2023 – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced budget recommendations that reinforce his continued commitment to providing the Department of Management Services (DMS) with resources to protect state data, to operate with efficiency, and to modernize state operations.

Major highlights of Governor DeSantis’ recommended appropriations to DMS for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year include:

$128 million dedicated to cybersecurity resilience, technical assistance grants for local governments, data interoperability and 36 full-time positions to fulfill its mission, including

$75 million for Enterprise Cybersecurity Resiliency.

$75 million for Enterprise Cybersecurity Resiliency. Nearly $45 million dedicated to maintenance, security, and design and acquisition of state-owned and operated buildings to better serve tenants and the public.

A nearly $44 million investment in state and local public safety communication systems to enhance the state's first responder network and provide grant assistance to local 911 systems.

$695 million to retain staff and continue to recruit critical vacancies across the enterprise, such as law enforcement officers, correctional officers, and child protection investigators, including an across-the-board 5 percent pay increase for all state employees.

$650,000 investment in the State's Workforce to ensure agencies are empowered and equipped with the necessary tools and resources to recruit and retain a high-performing workforce.

A nearly $300,000 investment in the administration of the Florida Retirement System to provide enhanced support, functionality, and security for more than 1.1 million members.

Nearly $700,000 to support the People First procurement for the state’s Human Resource Information System, as well as one new FTE to manage the project, ensuring the People First team can effectively carry out its responsibilities while providing quality services during this time.

Eight additional positions and nearly $1.3 million in resources to support department functions and enterprise-wide initiatives.

“I thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership and trust in the Florida Department of Management Services,” said Secretary Pedro Allende. “From retirement and healthcare to acquisitions, real estate and enterprise cybersecurity, the success of the 2023 Legislative Session for DMS will make it easier to do business with state government, secure state IT infrastructure, and serve public servants in the Great State of Florida.”

“Governor DeSantis understands the importance of having a state Information Technology infrastructure that is strong and able to protect the state’s most sensitive information,” said State Chief Information Officer James Grant. “With this historic investment, the Florida Digital Service will have the resources needed to protect the state from the growing threat of cyber-attacks and provide cybersecurity solutions across the state like never before.”

###

About DMS

The Department of Management Services (DMS) is the primary business, workforce, and technology services provider to Florida Government. DMS is proud to serve those that serve Florida, working every day to create efficiencies, value, and sustainable cost savings for Florida taxpayers. DMS staff takes pride in providing excellent customer service and supporting agency priorities through innovation and technology. For more information about the Florida Department of Management Services, visit www.dms.myflorida.com.