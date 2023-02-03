PennDOT Advances Next Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project to Final Design

​Uniontown, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Engineering District 12-0 would like to announce the second Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project (LVTIP) has advanced to the final design phase of project development.

Route 981, Section Y10 (Bingham Road to Arnold Palmer Regional Airport) is the northernmost of three project sections of the Laurel Valley Transportation Improvement Project. In partnership with the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Westmoreland County, the projects will improve safety, mobility and access along an 11-mile corridor between Route 819 and the airport. The Y10 project extends approximately 2.5 miles along Route 2023 (Hill Churches Road / Bell Memorial Church Road), from the Bingham Road intersection in Mount Pleasant Township, northward to Route 981 at Airport Road in Unity Township, Westmoreland County.

In the coming months, the project team will develop construction and right-of-way plans for the Section Y10 alignment that was developed during preliminary engineering and received environmental clearance. Utility coordination and environmental permitting will also be conducted during final design. Residents can expect to see increased activity by project team members in the Section Y10 project area conducting geotechnical investigations and other field activities.

The public is encouraged to view project updates and submit interests or concerns at any time at the project website – www.laurelvalleyproject.com. It is anticipated that public outreach and engagement will be conducted in 2023 to provide an update on final design activity and to facilitate interaction with the project team.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7135 or mmaczko@pa.gov



Toni Hartley, 724-425-3018 or tohartley@pa.gov

