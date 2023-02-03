I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange Project Online Virtual Public Meeting Tuesday

​

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are pleased to invite you to attend a virtual public meeting being conducted on Tuesday, February 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project. Public input throughout project development is very important to the success of the project. This briefing offers the opportunity to provide input and engage in a question and answer session with the project design team.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Location: Online only, link available online (see below)

Wexford Interchange Project (pa.gov)

The project consists of a study to investigate and develop a reconfiguration of the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange. The purpose for the project is to improve the safety and operations of the interchange. The project is anticipated to begin construction in 2025.

To gain access to the meeting please visit the project webpage below. A link will be provided on the bottom of the webpage to enter the meeting.

A recording of the presentation from the virtual public meeting will be posted on the webpage to view at your convenience.

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting, the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #





