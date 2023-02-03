Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,335 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,049 in the last 365 days.

I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange Project Online Virtual Public Meeting Tuesday

Pittsburgh, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) are pleased to invite you to attend a virtual public meeting being conducted on Tuesday, February 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. to discuss the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange project. Public input throughout project development is very important to the success of the project. This briefing offers the opportunity to provide input and engage in a question and answer session with the project design team.

The meeting will be held:

Time: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Date: Tuesday, February 7

Location: Online only, link available online (see below)

Wexford Interchange Project (pa.gov)

The project consists of a study to investigate and develop a reconfiguration of the I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange. The purpose for the project is to improve the safety and operations of the interchange. The project is anticipated to begin construction in 2025.

To gain access to the meeting please visit the project webpage below.  A link will be provided on the bottom of the webpage to enter the meeting.

A recording of the presentation from the virtual public meeting will be posted on the webpage to view at your convenience.

Along with the link to the Live Virtual Meeting, the page also includes information on the project, contact information, and an online comment form.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


You just read:

I-79/Route 910 Wexford Interchange Project Online Virtual Public Meeting Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.