Istituto Marangoni Miami taps reputable fashion industry veterans, further cementing the school’s prestige in the region

Keanan Duffty, Eva Hughes and Brenda Diaz de la Vega join Istituto Marangoni Miami as the school continues its fast-paced growth in the region
I am proud to add Keanan, Eva and Brenda to our executive team and am confident that their experience, leadership and recognition will help pave the way for IMM’s continued growth in the region.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Istituto Marangoni Miami welcomed Keanan Duffty as the new Dean of Fashion, Eva Hughes as the Executive Vice President and Brenda Diaz de la Vega as the Senior Director of Communications, Partnerships and Brand Development.
Duffty is an award-winning British fashion designer, musician, educator, and author of “Rebel Rebel: Anti-Style.” He is also a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) and the Council of Fashion Designers of America Education Committee. Duffty’s extensive industry experience ranges from his own New York-based fashion label with collections sold globally at 150 premium retailers including Bergdorf Goodman, collaborations with Aveda, Dr. Martens, Gola, and Reebok, and serving as Design Director for John Varvatos, Ben Sherman, Gwen Stefani’s L.A.M.B., and Moods of Norway. In 2003, he dressed the Sex Pistols for their American tour, and in 2007 he worked alongside David Bowie to create the Bowie-inspired fashion collection for Target.
Prior to joining Istituto Marangoni Miami, also known as The Miami Fashion School, Duffty founded the Master’s program in Fashion Management at Parsons School of Design in 2019 and served as Director of the program following his time as Director of Fashion Programs in Executive and Continuing Education.
Eva Hughes was a founding member of Istituto Marangoni’s prestigious advisory board and in her new role es Executive Vice President, Hughes will be bringing her knowledge as a business expert and extensive public speaking record to inspire and guide the Marangoni community. Prior to joining Marangoni, Hughes was the founder and CEO at Adira Consulting, CEO of Condé Nast México & Latin America, and Editor-in-Chief of Vogue México & Latin America. In the school's last graduation ceremony, in December of 2022, Hughes was awarded an Honorary Masters Degree in fashion and luxury brand management.
Brenda Diaz de la Vega joins as the new Senior Director of Communications, Partnerships and Brand Development, reporting directly to Founder and CEO, Hakan Baykam. Her 20-year track record of leading the communications strategies in Latin America for some of the world’s top luxury brands such as CHANEL and PRADA, in addition to her previous roles as Editor-in-Chief of Harper’s Bazaar Mexico & Latin America as well as L’Officiel Mexico, make her well-equipped to lead the brand development and communications strategy of the fast-growing school as well as its non-profit counterpart, the Miami Fashion Foundation.
Founded in Milan in 1935 by the tailor Giulio Marangoni, Istituto Marangoni offers a unique blend of academic learning with creative and practical activities interlaced with its rich Italian heritage. From Franco Moschino to Julie de Libran, Andrea Pompilio, Rodolfo Paglialunga or Alessandro Sartori, throughout its almost 90-year history, Marangoni has contributed to shaping countless key figures of the fashion and design industries throughout the world as well as spring-boarded the careers of thousands of students that have gone on to work for the world’s most prestigious brands.
“I am proud to add Keanan, Eva and Brenda to Istituto Marangoni Miami’s roster of talent”, said Hakan Baykam, president and CEO of IMM. “I am confident that their experience, leadership and recognition will help pave the way for IMM’s continued growth and positioning in the US and Latin America.”
