Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,149 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 366,578 in the last 365 days.

KorganoTech Officially Launches Online Store

KorganoTech energy efficient air filters that capture and deactivate pathogens

KorganoTech Pathogen Air Filters

KorganoTech is launching its online store to enable purchase of KorganoTech Pathogen air filters, the world’s first nanotechnology-based pathogen air filters

We believe that our filters effectively deactivate pathogens (viruses, bacteria, and microorganisms) more effectively than traditional air filter solutions available today.”
— Tim Leong, CEO of KorganoTech
LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KorganoTech, a developer of the world’s first nanotechnology-based pathogen air filter products, is officially launching its website to enable purchase of KorganoTech Pathogen air filters for homes, commercial and the Tesla Model 3 & Y EV automobile.

KorganoTech’s unique nanotechnology enables the filtration of fine particles associated with traditional MERV-16 / HEPA filters. A unique layer of porous nanofibers that contain bio-active particles is utilized to deactivate bacteria and virus pathogens on contact. This innovation eliminates the need for additional energy consuming air purification devices to deactivate these pathogens. This solution enables home, commercial and industrial uses to provide clean, energy efficient pathogen free air.

“We are excited to make our innovative KorganoTech Pathogen air filters available for purchase. We believe that our filters effectively deactivate pathogens (viruses, bacteria, and microorganisms) more effectively than traditional air filter solutions available today.” said Tim Leong, CEO of KorganoTech.
Explore our website to see all the available products to protect your family, friends, employees, and customers.

Steve Perotin
KorganoTech
email us here

You just read:

KorganoTech Officially Launches Online Store

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.