KorganoTech Officially Launches Online Store
KorganoTech is launching its online store to enable purchase of KorganoTech Pathogen air filters, the world’s first nanotechnology-based pathogen air filters
We believe that our filters effectively deactivate pathogens (viruses, bacteria, and microorganisms) more effectively than traditional air filter solutions available today.”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KorganoTech, a developer of the world’s first nanotechnology-based pathogen air filter products, is officially launching its website to enable purchase of KorganoTech Pathogen air filters for homes, commercial and the Tesla Model 3 & Y EV automobile.
— Tim Leong, CEO of KorganoTech
KorganoTech’s unique nanotechnology enables the filtration of fine particles associated with traditional MERV-16 / HEPA filters. A unique layer of porous nanofibers that contain bio-active particles is utilized to deactivate bacteria and virus pathogens on contact. This innovation eliminates the need for additional energy consuming air purification devices to deactivate these pathogens. This solution enables home, commercial and industrial uses to provide clean, energy efficient pathogen free air.
“We are excited to make our innovative KorganoTech Pathogen air filters available for purchase. We believe that our filters effectively deactivate pathogens (viruses, bacteria, and microorganisms) more effectively than traditional air filter solutions available today.” said Tim Leong, CEO of KorganoTech.
Explore our website to see all the available products to protect your family, friends, employees, and customers.
Steve Perotin
KorganoTech
email us here