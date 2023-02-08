Submit Release
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KorganoTech, today announced it won an award from the California Energy Commission through the California Clean Energy Fund’s CalSEED grant program.

KorganoTech has developed the world’s first nanotechnology-based pathogen air filter products. The nature of the ultra-high surface area nanofibers enables filtration of fine particles without the energy consumption associated with traditional MERV-16 / HEPA filters. A unique layer of porous nanofibers that contain bio-active particles is utilized to deactivate > 99% of bacteria and virus pathogens on contact. This innovation eliminates the need for additional energy consuming air purification devices to deactivate these pathogens. This solution enables home, commercial and industrial uses to provide clean, energy efficient pathogen free air to protect your family, friends, employees, and customers.

KorganoTech was one of 23 companies, out of 166, that CalSEED selected to receive this prestigious award to bring clean energy concepts to market. “we’re thrilled to work with the California Energy Commission and New Energy Nexus to develop technologies that address improving the energy efficiency of air filtration systems at the same time as increasing the ability to safely provide clean air by the capture and deactivation of pathogens” said Tim Leong, CEO of KorganoTech.

KorganoTech secures CalSEED-2022 award to develop energy efficient Air Filters that capture and deactivate pathogens

