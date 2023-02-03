Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,352 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,053 in the last 365 days.

Lilly to Participate in Guggenheim Oncology Conference

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company LLY will participate in the Guggenheim Oncology Conference on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Jacob Van Naarden, executive vice president and CEO, Loxo@Lilly and David Hyman, M.D., chief medical officer, Loxo@Lilly, will participate in a fireside chat at 10:10 a.m., Eastern time.

A live audio webcast will be available on the "Webcasts & Presentations" section of Lilly's Investor website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on this same website for approximately 30 days.

About Lilly

Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 47 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit Lilly.com and Lilly.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. F-LLY

 

 

 

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lilly-to-participate-in-guggenheim-oncology-conference-301737770.html

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company

You just read:

Lilly to Participate in Guggenheim Oncology Conference

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.