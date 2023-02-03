Bakery Processing Equipment Market will value USD 18.46 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the bakery processing equipment market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the bakery processing equipment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as equipment, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global bakery processing equipment market are Zibo, Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Yash Food Equipment, GEA Group AG, Ali Group, Erika Record LLC, Baker Perkins, The Middleby Corporation, Align Industry, Kar Bakery Equipment's India Pvt. Ltd., Falcon Food Equipment, Gemini Bakery Solutions, Markel Food Group, Allied Bakery Equipment among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide bakery processing equipment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Bakery processing equipment's are used by various bakery product manufacturers in order to reduce the waste generation, limited manpower and efficient processing. In addition to increasing throughput by minimizing manual operation, equipment automation increases flexibility so that changes to the product can be made on-the-fly. The demand for automated bakery processing equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period because automation ensures minimal human intervention, which helps reduce labor costs. In developing countries, the profits of high-end equipment manufacturers have been adversely affected by competition from Asia-based manufacturers offering cheaper products. As a result, they will have to either cut down on their profits in order to offer their products at competitive prices or provide increased functionality at a minimal price to allow bakery product manufacturers to buy their products. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as large amount of wastewater generation and presence of low-cost bakery products in the market by local manufacturers. Since manufacturers constantly develop new processing techniques to manufacture a variety of complicated bakery products of various sizes and shapes, innovation is an important factor in influencing the market for bakery processing equipment. Therefore, they are focusing on catering to the growing demand from consumers of processed food products.

Scope of Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Equipment, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Zibo, Taibo Industrial Co., Ltd., Heat and Control Inc., Yash Food Equipment, GEA Group AG, Ali Group, Erika Record LLC, Baker Perkins, The Middleby Corporation, Align Industry, Kar Bakery Equipment's India Pvt. Ltd., Falcon Food Equipment, Gemini Bakery Solutions, Markel Food Group, Allied Bakery Equipment among others

Segmentation Analysis

Ovens & proofers are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The equipment segment includes ovens & proofers, molders & sheeters, mixers & blenders, dividers & rounders and others. The ovens & proofers segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is common for bakery processors to use ovens and proofers for baking dough. These are heating chambers that promote yeast fermentation of dough by using warm temperatures and controlled humidity. With the use of advanced technology and research, a wide range of bakery ovens are made and designed to handle excellent volume, and are of low price.

Bread is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment includes pizza crusts, breads, cakes & pastries, cookies & biscuits and others. The breads segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As a result of growing consumption and demand by consumers, the Bread application segment accounted for the largest market share in the bakery market. A rising demand for bread has also been increased due to the changing lifestyles and increasing health concerns among individuals.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the bakery processing equipment market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. There is a growing middle class with higher purchasing power, health awareness is on the rise, and more foreign investors interested in the region, all of which are expected to support the growth of the Asia Pacific bakery processing equipment market. As well as expanding investments in the food and beverage sector and infrastructure improvements, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to create a number of favorable growth opportunities.

Country Analysis

Germany's bakery processing equipment market size was valued at USD 1.08 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The high consumption of bakery products in the region leads to Germany dominating the Europe bakery processing equipment market. In addition to government food regulations, bakery processing equipment is becoming increasingly popular as it improves the production of bakery products without human intervention, further influencing the market for bakery processing equipment.

China's bakery processing equipment market size was valued at USD 1.10 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

In China, positive growth opportunities are likely to be seen as industrialization grows, infrastructure is developed, and investments are made in the food and beverage sector. The food and beverage industry contributes a lot to the nation's economy. Thus, the bakery processing equipment market is expected to grow over the projection period as GDP contributions from the industrial and food & beverage industries increase.

India's bakery processing equipment market size was valued at USD 0.84 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.29 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of high birth rates, rising disposable income, and a growing working women population, the market is expected to grow during the projection period. Moreover, the Indian breast pump market is attractive to top breast pump manufacturers because of the tremendous population pool.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for frozen bakery products.

Food Texture Market Size By Functionalities (Emulsifying Agents, Thickening Agents, Stabilizing Agents, Gelling Agents and Others), By Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030