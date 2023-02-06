Submit Release
Paramount Commerce Launches One-Click Payments

Repeat customers of Paramount’s solutions can now pay or deposit on a merchant’s site in just a single click.

TORONTO, CANADA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paramount Commerce, Canada’s leading bank-account-based payment partner, is excited to announce the launch of its One-Click feature. The new feature lets consumers make repeat deposits in just a single click. Paramount Commerce is one of the first payment processors in Canada to offer merchants the ability to accept one-click payments directly from a consumer’s bank account.

One-Click streamlines the traditional payment experience, eliminating the need for consumers to provide their bank account details each time they make a payment or deposit. It’s a game-changer for merchants, increasing consumer loyalty and improving customer conversion.

"We are thrilled to deliver yet another market-leading feature to the Canadian payments industry," said Dave Roe, Chief Operating Officer at Paramount Commerce. "And this is only the beginning. The one-click feature is the first step to improving the experience for all merchants and consumers in the Paramount Network."

Paramount Commerce is building Cross-Merchant One-Click, where repeat customers can check out on a merchant’s site with a single click–even if they’ve never shopped at that store before. With over a million active customers and counting, Cross-Merchant One-Click will offer immediate benefits to Paramount customers.

One-Click is now available to merchants through Paramount’s bank account-based solutions and Cross-Merchant One-Click will be available in Q2 of this year.

About Paramount Commerce

Paramount Commerce is on a mission to simplify payments and is Canada's leading bank account-based payment partner. Our patented technology is used by millions of consumers and has processed over $100 billion in volume. Offering one-click payments, a best-in-class experience, seamless integration, and over 20 years of industry experience, Paramount Commerce creates raving fans of both merchants and consumers. To learn more, visit paramountcommerce.com

For more information:

Kristi Lewis
Paramount Commerce
media@paramountcommerce.com

