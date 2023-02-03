DB Investing integrates crypto deposits via Binance Pay with zero fee
Retail securities dealer announced a new payment method for secure funding. Traders now enjoy instant deposits, directly from their Binance accounts at no cost.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seychelles-regulated broker DB Investing has extended its wide selection of available payments to fund the client's trading account adding now also Binance Pay as a crypto-deposit.
Binance Pay
Clients with a Binance account can now directly top-up their DB Investing account with funds from their Binance wallet with a simple login, like Paypal.
DB Investing is the first FX brokers in the world to complete this integration with the giant crypto exchange Binance and have a dedicated corporate crypto-wallet. DB Investing is well-known for its innovative solutions when it comes to making life easier for online traders and investors.
The customer can deposit their funds to our safe corporate crypto wallet directly from their crypto wallet account, Binance or any worldwide exchange. Binance Pay replicates the safety that Paypal already offer for online payments.
DB Investing already has a long list of 13 available payment solutions covering the worldwide regions, offering clients a curated list of funding options, suitable for their needs. Binance Pay is the last one added, after Bank transfer, credit cards, crypto deposits and different alternative and local payment methods in MENA region, Latin America, Asia and Africa.
The company’s goal is to cover all regions in the world, making it as convenient as possible for everyone to access the world of finance – no matter where they live.
Leading in Innovation
One of the company’s executives Gennaro Lanza has remarked on the importance of the integration:
“We are proud to be among the first brokers in the world to introduce Binance Pay as a funding option. We will retain our role as an innovative leader in our industry”. “Think globally, act locally”, it’s an old but always working slogan. Especially for the payment methods, since each region and country has its regulations and we need to adapt and add big regulated payment companies to keep our client’s funds safe and sure.
The company is continuously closing new deals with regulated companies, in a very competitive market like the Forex Broker, which is full of small and medium scam companies.
What is next for DB Investing?
With a growing team of expert employees specialists based in our offices in Dubai, Cyprus, and many other financial hubs across the globe; the company serves in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese.
DB Investing is determined to grow steadily, maintaining its high standards for excellent customer experience, and offering a wide list of assets with fair pricing. The company has over 1600 CFD instruments available for traders, including Forex (currencies), commodities, stocks, indices and crypto. They plan to increase the number even higher!
Contact Information:
https://dbinvesting.com
marketing@dbinvesting.com
Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2. Unit 101, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Griva Degeni Avenue, Nikolaou and Zavos building, Office 103, Agios Nikolaos, Limassol, Cyprus
Abis Centre, Office 15, Avenue D’Arhoa, Providence Industrial Estate. Mahe, Seychelles
+44 2033074420 / +357 25054750
https://www.linkedin.com/company/dbinvesting/
https://www.facebook.com/dbinvesting.broker/
https://www.instagram.com/db.investing/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFfAgIHgu8hvFiUtWRnkN-A
Deniz Percin
DB Invest Ltd.
