Vegan Certification and the Law
What is Vegan Certified, and its impact on the population, as vegan label claims remain legally unregulated. BeVeg Vegan trademark ensures true vegan integrity.
The BeVeg Vegan Certification Program is the only program in the world to offer consistent global application and meaning. There are no other Vegan trademarks backed by accredited standards.”PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vegan products are becoming more and more popular due to their ethical appeal, as they abstain from using animal products or exploitation of animals in the manufacturing process. In order for a product to be vegan certified, it must not contain any animal products or by-products, nor have been tested on animals.
A vegan certified product is the one that has a trademark or certification that guarantees it is vegan, that it contains no animal ingredients or animal byproducts in its manufacturing, and that no animal testing is conducted on it.
Vegan certification is an important tool for vegan and vegetarian consumers who are looking for products that meet the standards of veganism. In order to achieve vegan certification, products must be free of animal products, animal by-products, and must not have been tested on animals. Additionally, the ingredients and finished products must not contain any animal-derived GMO's or animal-derived genes. Unfortunately, there is no proper mechanism to ensure that all brands are following these standards, which is why many vegan consumers prefer vegan certified products that have been properly labeled by an independent and accredited organization, like BeVeg. This ensures that the product meets the integrity of veganism with consistent third-party evaluation.
For trusted vegan certified products, the BeVeg Vegan Certification Program is the gold standard. It is an internationally accepted and globally registered trademark that upholds the highest standards of veganism worldwide. The BeVeg vegan certification ensures that products have not been made using animal products or byproducts and that animal testing was not conducted at any stage. It also requires that no animal-derived GMOs have been included, and that the manufacturing processes have controls in place to ensure no animal contamination from inception to product completion.
The BeVeg vegan certification program is the world's most credible symbol of vegan compliance. It is managed and overseen by a law firm, and is based on strict standards for vegan-friendly products and services. The certification is ISO/IEC 17065 accredited; meaning it is recognized in accordance with ISO 17067 as a global conformity assessment program. Manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the food and beverage, personal care products, textiles and fashion, and dietary supplement industries can be certified vegan under the program.
The BeVeg vegan certification symbol gives plant-based consumers the assurance that their purchases are compliant with vegan standards. This is particularly important for flexitarian, vegan, and people with animal allergies who need to be sure that their purchases are free from animal proteins. The certification also provides an additional level of trust and transparency, as customers can be sure that what they are buying is certified vegan and cruelty-free. With the rise in vegan purchasing habits, BeVeg vegan certification is increasingly important in helping consumers to make informed, ethical purchasing decisions.
“The BeVeg Vegan Certification Program is the only program in the world to offer consistent global application and meaning. There are no other Vegan trademarks backed by accredited standards. Anyone can rent use of a trademark. BeVeg is backed by standards and has globally defined a singular standard.” Carissa Kranz, Esq., BeVeg founder & CEO
For a product to get vegan certified by the BeVeg Vegan certification program, it product has to complete a five-step process: verifying that each of their products do not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs used in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished products; that they come from a manufacturing facility that has been audited to confirm proper controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); no animal testing was conducted; and the products are considered cruelty-free.
