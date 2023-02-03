Boutique Tunbridge Wells Hotel Appoints New Restaurant Director
Tunbridge Wells Hotel One Warwick Park has brought in a fresh leader to its breakfast and brunch restaurant, Brasserie.
The menu will focus on fresh ingredients sourced locally. I feel really passionate about this, it’s how we do it back home”TUNBRIDGE WELLS, KENT, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving morning favourites including eggs royale and smashed avocado, Brasserie which is in a central location between the historic Pantiles and Chapel Place, first opened in October 2022 and has since become a popular breakfast and brunch dining spot amongst local foodies.
— Luis Alves
Brasserie is part of award-winning hotel One Warwick Park which appointed renowned restaurateur Luis Alves earlier this month (January 2023). As Restaurant Director, Mr Alves will oversee Brasserie and work closely with the culinary team and Head Chef Ollie Funnell.
The Lisbon-born restaurateur has already started work on expanding Brasserie’s breakfast and brunch menu into all-day dining that will see new evening dishes inspired by food from across the Mediterranean.
Luis said he is keen to build on the existing brand of Brasserie, whilst introducing traditional flavours and cooking techniques used throughout Spain, Italy, Portugal, and France.
“One Warwick Park has an excellent hospitality portfolio and I look forward to bringing Brasserie’s new Mediterranean-inspired dishes to Tunbridge Wells whilst continuing the brand’s promise of delivering outstanding customer service and high-quality food,” Luis said.
Collaborating with Ollie Funnell, the Head Chef and Restaurant Director have been experimenting with classic Mediterranean dishes like lobster ravioli, spiced chicken thigh, and bouillabaisse – a classic French soup made with tiger prawns, mussels, and cod.
Mr Alves said:
“The menu will focus on fresh ingredients sourced locally. I feel really passionate about this, it’s how we do it back home”.
“I want to cook dishes people only get to experience on holiday and bring them right to the heart of Tunbridge Wells – I feel our town is missing this” he continued.
But it doesn’t stop at just food. Expert Mixologist Jaroslav Rozhon has also joined the team creating an expansive drinks menu where guests will be able to pair fine wines and handcrafted cocktails with their chosen dishes.
Operations Director Nick Moore said:
“With Luis and his teams’ creative flare, it’s an exciting time for Brasserie. We are delighted to have him on board and his knowledge and passion reinforce our commitment to continuously enhancing our guest offerings and developing our restaurant.”
Brasserie’s new menu is close to being finalised and bookings will be available by the end of February 2023, however, those eager to get a taste of what’s to come can reserve a table on Valentine’s Day where the restaurant will be opening until late serving a four-course menu that nods to future dishes.
The set menu costs £49 per person and guests can choose from a selection of delicious dishes including seared scallops, wild mushroom pappardelle and baked Alaska. They will also be greeted by a complimentary glass of bubbles and amuse-bouche.
Bookings can be made on OpenTable.co.uk or by calling 0189 252 0587 where customers can also book for breakfast and brunch which will continue as normal before and after the new menu launch.
