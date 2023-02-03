Submit Release
News Search

There were 754 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,829 in the last 365 days.

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Presents Recovery Efforts for Tourism and Creative Economy Sector

The 57th NTO's Meeting Delegates at ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023

Pacific Asia Marketing Director of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Agency of Tourism and Creative Economy, Wisnu Sindhutrisno, in the ASEAN NTO’s Media Briefing of ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 at Yogyakarta Marriott Hotel

As a part of the effort to boost economy recovery and to open job opportunities

YOGYAKARTA, DIY YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Agency of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) presents a number of efforts and policies taken to accelerate the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism and creative economy sector in Indonesia.

Pacific Asia Marketing Director of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Agency of Tourism and Creative Economy, Wisnu Sindhutrisno, in the ASEAN NTO’s Media Briefing at ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 Yogyakarta's Marriott Hotel, Thursday (2/2/2023) said that the Indonesian tourism sector is gradually making its recovery in line with the on-going vaccination campaign. Tourism and Creative Economy business owners have also re-gained trust from travellers thanks to the CHSE certification program.

On another angle, the domestic product of tourism and creative economy indicates a positive result through the #BeliKreatifLokal campaign, a follow-up to the Proud of Indonesian Product National Movement or Gerakan Nasional Bangga Buatan Indonesia (Gernas BBI)

In order to stimulate regional event managers to grow in number and quality, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is rolling out the Kharisma Event Nusantara (KEN) program which will cover 110 top events across Indonesia.

"The development of tourism villages is also one of our top tourism recovery strategies because it has a direct effect on the regional community, in villages. This is what has been pushed forward currently," said Wisnu.

Furthermore, efforts to maintain the presence and to promote Indonesian tourism to the global audience have also been taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy from exhibitions, and fam trips, to sales missions. Supported by a number of campaigns such as #DiIndonesiaAja, #WonderfulJourney, #ItstimeforBali, as well as other destinations.

The development of five Super Prioritized Tourism Destinations (DPSP) which includes Danau Toba, Borobudur, Likupang, Labuan Bajo, and Mandalika to improve the overall quality, and sustainability as well as to establish a digital-based system is also being carried out. The five DPSPs is hoped to be able to significantly improve the country's economy and open new job opportunities.

"Tourism recovery can't be instant, it takes a long time, but we have to continue the effort, step by step," Wisnu added.


I Gusti Ayu Dewi Hendriyani
Head of Communication Bureau
MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND CREATIVE ECONOMY/AGENCY OF TOURISM AND CREATIVE ECONOMY

For the latest information regarding The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, please visit
https://kemenparekraf.go.id/berita

Danu Kuntoaji
Vox Populi Publicists
email us here

You just read:

Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Presents Recovery Efforts for Tourism and Creative Economy Sector

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.