Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy of Indonesia Presents Recovery Efforts for Tourism and Creative Economy Sector
As a part of the effort to boost economy recovery and to open job opportunitiesYOGYAKARTA, DIY YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Agency of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf/Baparekraf) presents a number of efforts and policies taken to accelerate the post-pandemic recovery of the tourism and creative economy sector in Indonesia.
Pacific Asia Marketing Director of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy/Agency of Tourism and Creative Economy, Wisnu Sindhutrisno, in the ASEAN NTO’s Media Briefing at ASEAN Tourism Forum 2023 Yogyakarta's Marriott Hotel, Thursday (2/2/2023) said that the Indonesian tourism sector is gradually making its recovery in line with the on-going vaccination campaign. Tourism and Creative Economy business owners have also re-gained trust from travellers thanks to the CHSE certification program.
On another angle, the domestic product of tourism and creative economy indicates a positive result through the #BeliKreatifLokal campaign, a follow-up to the Proud of Indonesian Product National Movement or Gerakan Nasional Bangga Buatan Indonesia (Gernas BBI)
In order to stimulate regional event managers to grow in number and quality, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is rolling out the Kharisma Event Nusantara (KEN) program which will cover 110 top events across Indonesia.
"The development of tourism villages is also one of our top tourism recovery strategies because it has a direct effect on the regional community, in villages. This is what has been pushed forward currently," said Wisnu.
Furthermore, efforts to maintain the presence and to promote Indonesian tourism to the global audience have also been taken by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy from exhibitions, and fam trips, to sales missions. Supported by a number of campaigns such as #DiIndonesiaAja, #WonderfulJourney, #ItstimeforBali, as well as other destinations.
The development of five Super Prioritized Tourism Destinations (DPSP) which includes Danau Toba, Borobudur, Likupang, Labuan Bajo, and Mandalika to improve the overall quality, and sustainability as well as to establish a digital-based system is also being carried out. The five DPSPs is hoped to be able to significantly improve the country's economy and open new job opportunities.
"Tourism recovery can't be instant, it takes a long time, but we have to continue the effort, step by step," Wisnu added.
