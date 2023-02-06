Submit Release
Trans Unveils the Versatile KVM Switch That’ll Boost Productivity

KVM switch-HKM-310PD

Trans launched its versatile KVM switch integrating USB-C, HDMI, and USB 2.0 that allows business officers or home users to quickly access up to 3 terminals.

TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN, February 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trans, an innovative manufacturer of consumer electronics in Taiwan, has presented their adaptive KVM switch that seamlessly integrates USB-C, HDMI, and USB 2.0 into a single unit.

The HKM-310PD allows users to effortlessly access up to 3 computers with just a single tip while controlling them with the same keyboard and mouse.

The HKM-310PD allows users to access up to three computers with just a single switch and control them with a single keyboard and mouse, providing a real-time video-sharing experience. This can significantly enhance productivity and functionality for staff who use multiple computers at a workstation, while also reducing the cost of buying extra peripherals.

With its HDMI 2.0 standard compliance, the KVM switch offers stunning image quality up to 4K UHD (3820 x 2160 @ 60Hz), and the USB Type C interface makes it easy to display electronic devices on a designated monitor. The USB 2.0 connector allows for smooth file transfer and backup, enhancing workflow efficiency.

The HKM-310PD is suitable for a variety of practical applications, including small business use, home offices, and leisure entertainment. IT professionals can use the KVM switch to control hundreds, or even thousands, of servers in rack cabinets with just a single set of keyboards, monitors, and mice.

Home office workers, such as video editors and photographers, will also find the HKM-310PD particularly useful for streamlining work operations and increasing productivity. In a home entertainment setting, the KVM switch allows for seamless switching between multiple devices, such as game consoles, media players, and computers.


Trans Electric, established in 1968, has accumulated a wealth of OEM/ODM experience and offers a series of products including digital antennas, HDMI audio/video series, wireless products, and multimedia accessories. The most common item among those electronics is the KVM switch, which eliminates the need for businesses to purchase additional sets of keyboards, monitors, and mice.

Trans’ KVM switch is now available and can be purchased directly from Trans or through its network of partners.

For more information about KVM switch, please visit www.trans-groups.com/.

Michelle Wang
Trans Electric Co., Ltd.
+886 4 762 7131
sales@mail.px.com.tw
