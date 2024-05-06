SZS’s Metal Injection Molding Reshapes the Future of OEM/ODM
Established in 1965, Shin Zu Shing Co., Ltd expertly integrates injection molding with powder metallurgy, providing solutions across industries.
Shin Zu Shing Co Ltd (TWSE:3376)SHULIN DISTRICT, NEW TAIPEI CITY, TAIWAN(R.O.C.), May 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shin Zu Shing Co., Ltd transcends the role of a mere MIM manufacturer; it serves as a strategic partner committed to reshaping the landscape of OEM/ODM through its innovative metal injection molding approach.
Backed by extensive expertise, SZS' formidable R&D team excels in seamlessly integrating the production process across various domains, including precision molds, progressive die designs, and precision springs.
In long-term strategic development, SZS is expanding its market presence in North America and Europe, offering customers access to its professional technical expertise. This strategic approach empowers the R&D team to delve deeper into durable and functional metalworking processes, notably Metal Injection Molding.
SZS's Commitment to Excellence in Metal Injection Molding
Metal injection molding (MIM) is an advanced technology that merges powder metallurgy with injection molding, distinguishing itself with several unique characteristics. SZS keenly acknowledges MIM's potential in achieving increased complexity of parts, thinner wall sections, enhanced density, fine surface, and greater strength in large quantities.
Unlike traditional powder metallurgy, MIM enables the creation of intricate product shapes and meets higher strength requirements. In contrast to casting forming, MIM provides a broader range of material options and achieves greater strength. Compared to precision casting, MIM yields thinner and more refined products.
Moreover, when compared to the turning process, metal injection molding offers the distinct advantage of lower costs through mass production.
In fact, SZS offers up to eight types of MIM surface treatments, including drilling and cutting, electrophoretic deposition, gold plating, copper/black nickel plating, PVD, sandblasting, plastic overmolding, and polishing/hairline. With a variety of material selections such as stainless steel, alloy, and steel, SZS ensures high-precision manufacturing, enabling tight tolerances of ±0.05mm for parts below 3 mm in dimension.
SZS’ Expertise in MIM Applications Across Industries
With an impressive portfolio boasting 1,248 patents worldwide and accolades from major corporations both in Taiwan and abroad, SZS is recognized as an experienced and esteemed company. Leveraging the unmatched precision and versatility of Metal Injection Molding (MIM), Shin Zu Shing Co. remains steadfast in its dedication to servicing a diverse array of industries. From consumer electronics to medical equipment, automotive parts, and beyond, SZS has established itself as the preferred choice, showcasing its prowess and adaptability in product manufacturing. This diversified approach stands as a testament to SZS's exceptional capabilities.
About Shin Zu Shing Co., Ltd
Shin Zu Shing Co., Ltd is a publicly traded company, (stock ticker: 3376), renowned as a leading manufacturing company known for its steadfast dedication to quality and innovation. With a strong presence in the international market, SZS is esteemed for its exceptional products and services across various industries.
https://www.szs-group.com/en
