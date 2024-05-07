A New Era of Medical Manufacturing: THY Precision’s Premier Plastic Injection Molding
Hong Yang Precision (THY Precision) specializes in high-precision tooling for medical injection molding, cleanroom production and assembly.ERLIN TOWNSHIP, CHANGHUA COUNTY, TAIWAN(R.O.C.), May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THY Precision, a leading provider of precision plastic injection molding solutions, is revolutionizing the medical industry with its state-of-the-art technology and fully integrated production capabilities. As the demand for highly accurate and reliable medical components continues to grow, THY Precision is uniquely positioned to meet the stringent requirements of the medical field.
Traditional injection molding methods often fall short when it comes to producing the intricate, high-precision parts required by the medical industry. THY Precision understands this challenge and has invested heavily in advanced technology and expertise to bridge the gap.
THY Precision holds the main competitive edge in plastic micro molding, primarily through top-notch machines and professional engineers. With these assistance, THY Precision minimizes delays and parts defects. It optimizes products for reliable manufacturing and timely delivery, thereby ushering in a new era of medical device contract manufacturing through plastic injection molding.
Plastic Injection Molding for Medical Parts
Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (THY Precision) prioritizes innovation and sustainability by using all-electric servo-driven injection molding machinery, power ranging from 30-ton to 300-ton presses.
Unlike traditional hydraulic pump motor-driven machines, the all-electric models offer distinctive advantages when producing medical parts, including cleanliness, precision, repeatability, high-speed molding, automation, accuracy, and custom plastic moldings.
With all-electric injection molding machines, THY Precision ensures high precision, environmentally-friendly practices and repeatability in the medical injection molding industry, producing up to millions of units a month.
Moreover, THY Precision not only provides high-precision molding but also additional service for healthcare needs. The secondary operation is developed to strengthen the clients’ product development process, including ultrasonic welding, ultrasonic cleaning, and insert installation, to name a few.
Excellence in Manufacturing Quality
THY Precision maintains a steadfast commitment to manufacturing excellence, particularly in quality control systems for medical device production.
Upholding rigorous standards, including ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications, THY Precision ensures alignment with global regulations and industry benchmarks. Its facilities boast Class 8 Cleanroom Molding and Class 7 Cleanroom Assembly environments, meticulously maintained to meet stringent cleanliness requirements for medical applications.
Through meticulous quality control protocols, THY Precision is able to deliver a wide range of items, such chamber filters, dialyzer filters, injectors and cartridges for intraocular lens (IOL) delivery system applications that surpass client expectations and regulatory standards.
With the rigorous quality control, the extensive product range — capable of varying from 2-3 mm to 300 mm in size with an injection tolerance capability of ±0.001mm — THY Precision reinforces its position as a top-tier provider in the precision manufacturing industry.
About Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
THY Precision is a Taiwanese-based plastic injection molding manufacturer with 40 years of experience in industry, specializing in the production of precision plastic components. They offer comprehensive contract manufacturing services including injection molding, assembly, and packing of medical devices.
For more info visit https://www.thy-precision.com/
Sharon Kao
Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.
+886 963 185 249
sales@thy-precision.com