Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Dr. Victoria Mondloch began her career as a physician, she was an OB/GYN with multiple credentials, but over the years her practice has evolved, and she now functions more like an Internist or General Practitioner—but still with an emphasis on women. Why? It had to do with her desire to work in partnership with patients towards their individual health goals. Sometimes that is still in the realm of OB/GYN diseases and treatment, but it is often another condition that will cause people to seek out her wisdom and expertise -- particularly in the workings of the female hormone system at stages, from puberty through menopause and after.

Patients applaud Doctor Vicki, as they fondly call her, for her ability to listen, look deeper, order specialized tests, and “hold their hand” as they find answers to their health matters. Beyond recognition from patients. Dr. Mondloch has been honored by professional associations, with a 4-star rating from US News and Word Reports, Best in Medicine honors from the American Health Council and Top Medical Director in 2021 and Top Women’s Health Physician in 2022 by International Assoc of Top Professionals. Dr. Mondloch has appeared on Close Up Radio before, including as part of their Women to Watch in America series. She also has her own Youtube channel, which is humorously named Hey Doc What’s Up?, a common greeting that she gets from her own patients.

This February, the Doctor will be talking about new theories and treatments while also sharing case studies about some all-too-familiar health complaints. For example inflammation, which she says is both a friend and a foe to our healing (did you know that inflammation actually helps us fight off viruses?).

Dr. Mondloch treats women and men in a way that involves them in their own decision making and treatment planning. Together, physician and patients explore the best steps to take towards their optimum health. Often that is a holistic approach that includes a new dietary regime, or the addition of vitamins, supplements and individualized and custom treatment plans. She also is a firm believer in the following the science of medicine; this includes the safety and efficacy of bio-identical hormone replacement and balancing a patient’s 4 hormone groups which are the foundation of every patient’s health.

In this latest installment of her radio series, the Doctor will divulge truths about what inflammation can do to our health, joints, emotions, memory ,and balance. She will also cite case studies on what happens to women as they mature or ‘age’, including relating her own personal health struggles at the brink of menopause. The doctor overcame them all and today, most of her patients are not aware of her biological age, but appreciate her depth of experience.

Close Up Radio will Feature Dr. Victoria Mondloch in interviews with Doug Llewelyn every Tuesday in February (7th,14th, 21st and 28th) at 12:00 noon EST

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information, please visit one of the doctor’s websites including https://rhm.care/vjmondlochmd/