“LET’S TALK & CELEBRATE” GOLD GLAMOUR GOURMET A FOODIE BASH BY WOMEN-OWNED RESTAURANTS TO KICK OFF WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kick off Women’s History Month with a “Let’s Talk & Celebrate” Gold Glamour Gourmet bash by 35+ Chicagoland Let’s Talk Womxn LetsTalkWomxn.com restaurateurs on Thursday, March 2, at Moe’s Cantina in River North from 5pm to 9pm. Come for the feast, and stay for the party with 35 tasting stations, women-power cocktails, a gold drag show, DJ, and dancing. All men and women are invited, drenched or accented in Gold and Glamour to enjoy the Gourmet tastings, meet the women of Let’s Talk Womxn, and celebrate!

Let’s Talk Womxn is a 100% volunteer-based collaborative action movement of women-owned food and beverage entrepreneurs founded in Chicago by Rohini Dey, Ph.D, which has expanded to 14 cities nationwide with over 700 members and is growing rapidly. Each Let’s Talk city will host its own celebration across the nation in March. Chicago is over 80 leading women owners and is cohosted by Julia Shell, Korina Sanchez, Jodi Fyfe, Sarah Stegner, and Mary Aregoni, alongside Rohini Dey. The focus is to collaboratively boost members’ businesses.

Let’s Talk & Celebrate Chicago Participating Let’s Talk Womxn Include:

Vermilion, Eden, Prairie Grass Café, The Dandy Crown, The Albion Manor, Saigon Sisters, Frontera Grill, Nobody's Darling, Soul Veg City, Bistronomic, Pretty Cool Ice Cream, Floriole, Moe's Cantina, Antique Taco, NaKorn, Taste of the Philippines, Egg Rolls Etc., Exquisite Catering, Victus Foods, Verzenay, Birch Road Clubhouse, Imee's Kitchen, Lexington Betty, Moonwalker Café, Sole Ingredients, 1308 Chicago, Casati's, Banato, Volition Tea, Fat Miilk, Inspiro Tequila, Spice Note Tequila, Bittersweet Pastry Shop & Café, and more to be announced.

Sysco is a National Champion of Let’s Talk & Celebrate. The Illinois Restaurant Association and Choose Chicago are Chicago Advocates. The Chicago Network and Crain's Chicago Business are Chicago partners. Tickets are on sale at LetsTalkWomxn.com. $125 VIP tickets from 5pm to 9pm and $95 general admission from 6pm to 9pm with an afterparty to follow.

Media assets are available for download:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1gz4fZHC-9M9vy5UIDKKKv46cYp_ryt8M

ABOUT LET'S TALK WOMXN:

Let’s Talk Womxn is a unique business action movement of women restaurateurs and entrepreneurs in food and drink across 14 cities and growing explosively. Founded mid-2020 by Rohini Dey, Ph.D., Let's Talk Womxn is nourished by Co-Hosts in each city: Chicago, Seattle, Boston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Greater NY, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Miami, Minneapolis, Houston, Milwaukee, Columbus. Everything Let's Talk Womxn (LTW) does by its women owners is to collaboratively combine strength, counsel, deep dive business learnings, generate revenue, and visibility for each other’s businesses. LTW is open to all women owners in food and drink to build strength in numbers and lift each other to flourish. LTW deliberately has no dues, no bureaucracy, no pedantic programming, and no overheads, unlike the drain of many conventional entities. All backing generated flows directly to LTW women entrepreneurs with maximal magnified impact.

