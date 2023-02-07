Author Adam Shostack’s New Book “Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars” is Released Today

“Threat Modeling: Designing for Security” Author Adam Shostack Book Cover

SEATTLE , WA, US, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Adam Shostack, the author of “Threat Modeling: Designing for Security”, and the co-author of “The New School of Information Security” is excited to announce the launch of his new book “Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars”, which is now available for at Amazon and wherever fine books are sold.

Today’s launch includes signing and a launch party at Ada’s Books in Seattle, WA at 6 pm PST, followed by a Virtual Book Launch tomorrow, the 8th at 3 pm PST. For more information on these book launch events, please go to https://threatsbook.com/ for a chance to receive a signed copy.

Published by Wiley, this book brings to light the burning questions software developers should be asking about securing systems, and answers them in a fun and entertaining way. The book presents cybersecurity lessons through the lens of the much-loved Star Wars series, an approach the author Adam Shostack has been using for decades.

“We can’t secure our systems if threats are mysterious or poorly understood. This book gives every engineer foundational knowledge in a structured, accessible and fun way. My students come in with incredibly variable knowledge — bringing everyone to the same level is so important as security becomes a first-class engineering requirement.”

This new book is an easy-to-read discussion of security threats and how to develop secure systems. It addresses questions software developers and operators should ask about securing systems and then provides the answers in a fun and entertaining way, incorporating cybersecurity lessons from the much-loved Star Wars series. It Is now available for pre-order at Amazon (or wherever fine books are sold).

​Threats: What Every Engineer Should Learn From Star Wars, by Adam Shostack (ISBN: 9781119895169) is available wherever books and ebooks are sold, with a publisher’s price of US$25.00/£18.99

Adam is a leading expert on threat modeling, and a consultant, entrepreneur, technologist, and game designer. He's an Affiliate Professor at the University of Washington, a member of the BlackHat Review Board, a LinkedIn Learning Author, and one of the creators of the CVE. He is the author of Threat Modeling: Designing for Security, and the co-author of The New School of Information Security.

To learn more about Adam Shostack, please visit https://threatsbook.com/ or contact Sonia Awan, PR Representative at soniaawanpr@gmail.com