IRF Roundtable Pakistan Delegation Meets With Co-Chair of IRF Summit

WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IRF Roundtable delegation from Pakistan, led by the IRF Roundtable Chair for Pakistan, Anila Ali, had an exclusive meeting with Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett, IRF Summit Co-Chair and the President of the Lantos Foundation for Human Rights at the two-day Summit in Washington DC.

The meeting was attended by Roundtable members from Karachi and Lahore. Father James Channon, represented the Lahore Christian community and Dr. Seemab Asif represented the Karachi Christian community. Muhammad Kashif Mirza, human rights activist, and minority and transgender activists, shared his insights. The group agreed that the Roundtables provide the minorities, civil society, clergy, and government to come together and find innovative solutions to problems and promote trust and good-will building. The group expressed their desire to continue these efforts on a regular basis and lauded Anila Ali's efforts in establishing the Roundtables at a time when Pakistan is facing many challenges.


The IRF Roundtable Pakistan chair spoke at the IRF Breakout session about developing and promoting IRF in Pakistan. "Pakistan was formed on the basis of religious freedom." explained Ali to the audience. The talk was led by a fruitful discuss with participants.

AMMWEC was on the sponsors of this session.

Later, on the group met briefly with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan's Foreign Minister who was in DC for the National Prayer Breakfast that promotes interreligious harmony and freedom. The group expressed its interest in sharing the recommendations and milestones achieved by IRF Pakistan Roundtables, but the Minister's schedule did not allow it.
Later this week, the delegation will be meeting with reporters, State Department and religious freedom advocates in DC.
The delegation thanked the efforts of the US Consulate and Embassy in their support in the delegation's timely arrival.

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Religion, World & Regional


