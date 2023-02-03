Submit Release
Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines to Exhibit and CEO to Speak at White Label World Expo 2023 in London

the White Label World Expo| 28th of February (Tuesday, 10AM - 5PM) and 1st of March (Wednesday, 10AM - 4PM) 2023 at ExCeL London.

Virtual Assistant Academy (VAA) Philippines is an exhibitor at the White Label World Expo this year where its CEO, Gilad Freimann is set to speak.

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 7000 visitors, 200 speakers, and 500 exhibitors, the White Label World Expo is set to happen on the 28th of February (Tuesday, 10 AM - 5 PM) and 1st of March (Wednesday, 10 AM - 4 PM) 2023 at ExCeL London. This online retail sourcing show will educate and showcase organizations and businesses in the fields of retail, eCommerce, and the supply industry. It aims to take entrepreneurship to the next level, and VAA’s Gilad will be taking part in it as a speaker, while VAA Philippines will be joining as an exhibitor.

In this year’s White Label World Expo in London, Gilad will talk about how 8-figure sellers bypass their competitors by leveraging VAs.

As an Amazon expert himself, Gilad claims that the advantage of 8-figure sellers is that they know the importance of task delegation, and they hire VAs who are experts in their craft. That way, CEOs will have more opportunities to be creative in scaling their business.

Gilad shares the three areas where 8-figure sellers who hire an Amazon VA are performing better than entrepreneurs who do everything themselves:
1. conversion rate
2. internal advertising
3. external traffic

“You don’t have to start with a team of 20 VAs. You can hire 1, 2, or 3 VAs. The idea is they have somebody dedicated to these tasks who is doing it again and again for them,” Gilad suggests.

He says that the key is for the CEOs to identify which areas of the business they need the most help with. And then they can hire a Virtual Assistant who is a professional and specifically trained for the job, like any of the following:
●Amazon Expert
●PPC Specialist
●Social Media Expert
●Creatives Expert
●Executive Assistant
●Wholesale Expert

To learn more about what VA Services you can engage with, contact VAA Philippines.

Contact Name: Gilad Freimann
Contact Email: service@vaaphilippines.com

Gilad Freimann
VAA Philippines
White Label Expo

