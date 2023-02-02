Women’s basketball beats St. Joe’s in double OT thriller

Rhode Island battled through two extra periods for a double overtime victory at the Ryan Center in front of 1,415 fans Wednesday night. The Rams outscored the visiting Hawks 6-2 down the stretch to remain undefeated in both conference play (9-0) and at home (11-0).

St. Joe’s scored their first four points of the contest at the free throw line. The Rams held the Hawks to without a field goal in the first quarter until the 1:04 mark (11-6). Saint Joseph’s had a 7-0 run in the second period to get within one (16-15). But the Rams answered, building their lead to eight after a Mayé Touré jumper ( 27-19). The Hawks hit a last-second 3-pointer to go into the break down five.

The second half started with back-and-forth action, and the Rams started to separate themselves after a Sophie Phillips 3-pointer made the score 40-32. But the Hawks wouldn’t go away, scoring eight straight points to tie it at 42. The visiting Hawks shot 72.7 percent (8-of-11) from the floor and the Rams went into the last 10 minutes of regulation up five (49-44).

The Rams were cold from the floor in the fourth quarter, struggling to connect on a basket as St. Joe’s outscored the Rams 20-15 to force extra time. Rhody was able to hang on in the second overtime period, forcing the Hawks to shoot 3-of-18 from the floor (16.7 percent). Emma Squires hit a big trey to make the score 74-71 with 1:44 left of the second overtime. After drawing the foul, Touré had a successful trip to the free throw line to seal the game for the Rams ninth straight win.

Inside the Box Score

With the win the Rams improve to 18-3 and 9-0 in the Atlantic 10.

Junior Mayé Touré led the Rams with 18 points, and a career high of 18 rebounds.

Touré has 10 double-doubles on the season, placing in the top 30 players with double-doubles in the NCAA.

Grad senior Sayawni Lassiter grabbed a career high of 13 rebounds. She scored six points and dished out eight assists.

Grad senior Madison Hattix-Covington had 12 points, including a 6-for-7 performance from the free throw line.

It’s the first win at home for the Rams against the Hawks since Jan. 31, 2021

Sophomore Sophie Phillips led the Rams beyond the arc going 3-for-7, scoring 12 points.

Rhody dominated the boards out-rebounding the Hawks 60-40.

The Rams depth proved to be strong once again, scoring 23 points to the Hawk’s eight.