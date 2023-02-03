Sandi Bachom, James Keach, Patron Sir James Dentley III, Founder Anabelle Munro, producer Cindy Cowan, Fmr. Councilwoman Diane Miller, and Santa Monica Film School Head and Director Salvador Carrasco "Stairway To The Stars”which won the ETHOS "Klaus Klein Special Award.”Writer/director Lorenzo DeStefano has cast the outstanding performers Sean Young and Quinton Aaron in a film that highlights the value of friendship, above all things.” — Francisco Pu Founder of ETHOS Film Awards International Film Festival -Anabelle D. Munro

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here Is a Lookback at The ETHOS Film Awards International Film Festival 2022- A Look at Some of The Winners.

Celebrating purpose-driven films and providing filmmakers with a platform to showcase their projects ETHOS Film Awards International Film Festival by Anabelle D. Munro was held in November 2021.

Santa Monica, California- A Platform for Impactful, Passionate and Deserving Filmmakers.

DATE— The fourth edition of ETHOS Film Awards International Film Festival 2022 was held in November 2021, founded by the award-winning actress, writer, director, producer, author, and C.E.O. of the L.A.-based film production company Blue Boots Entertainment, Anabelle D. Munro. A purpose-driven organization aims to bring quality content to a wider audience across the world. This year it debuted at the Laemmle Monica Film Center and Santa Monica College; with submissions from emerging talent of filmmakers, it received entries from twenty-seven countries.

Previously known as the TMIF Impact Awards, it changed to the ETHOS Film Awards in 2019; it provides an opportunity for filmmakers from all over the world to bring their worth-telling stories to an international platform, to help it achieve the due recognition and allows it for access to a great audience. Anabelle D Munro shared her decision about taking this initiative shared,

‘Film is a gateway to other worlds, new realizations, a deeper understanding of who, where, why, and what we are. Social causes, drama, documentary, experimental films, music videos, scripts, novels, photography, and the written word all compete daily for a space in our minds. We take pride in celebrating purpose driven films and are grateful to our sponsors in making this all possible. I am happy to deliver another successful edition of ETHOS Film Awards Film Festival.’

A roundabout 150 projects were selected to be premiered at the ETHOS Film Awards International Film Festival and nominated in twenty different new categories, such as ‘Purpose Driven Script Of The Year’ and ‘The OverComer Award’, among other categories. The impressive jury panel includes the head judge Suzette Troché-Stapp. Other members include Ruben Maria Soriquez, the award-winning Italian film director, writer and producer popularly known for his feature films premiering across Europe, U.S., and Asia. Curtis Webster and Yifan Du are also part of the judges on board. A diverse panel allows for better evaluation of the films, with judges precisely articulating their judgment of films based on the criteria of their content, screenplay, acting, dialogues, production, and direction.

The scales of determining the deserving winners, and a focused approach on virtues like bravery, sustainability, tolerance, diversity and inclusion, addiction rehabilitation, and social justice, were noted by the judges for noteworthy accomplishments in written and visual art. ETHOS created the Next Generation Prize to honor emerging creative talent. It is granted to works created by young people under 18.

The winners included James Keech, who won an award for Impact Director/Producer of the Year for Body Of Work, the Klaus Klein Special Award to Stairway To The Stars, Sandi Bachom for her first documentary film True Believers At The Insurrection in the category of Best First Film from NewsFest a subsidiary of ETHOS Film Awards International Film Festival and Purpose-Driven Script Of The Year was given to Big Girl Face, the complete list of winners are as follows,

● Ethos Lifetime Achievement Award: Henry Jaglom

● Impact Director/Producer of The Year: James Keach, Body Of Work

● Impact Director of The Year, Purpose-Driven Film: Salvador Carrasco

● Human Condition: Million Loves in Me

● Addiction/Recovery: Kay Sumner, “Survivors”

● Best Animation: David Foster

● Best Director: Laurel Adler, Split Feather

● Best Writer: Dawn Menge

● Best Short: Mindy and Jeremy Philips

● Best Documentary Short: The Short

● The Overcomer Award: Colton Ventura, The Prisoner

● Best Produced Screenplay: The Anxiety of Laughing

● Most Inspirational: Dani’s Twins

● Best Music Lyrics: Don’t Give Up, Diane Kaufman

● Best Short Script: Gabrielle Barlattier

● History in Film: Leaving The Factory, Alessia Cruci

● Rising Star Category, Purpose-Driven Writing: Jessee Dorian

● The Human Connection: Under The Sun

● Purpose-Driven Script Of The Year: Big Girl Face

● Klaus Klein Special Award: Stairway To The Stars

● Impact Kids Awards: Liam Linton

● Regenerative Technologies and Sustainability: Lindsey Ward

● Neurodiversity: Marlow Peyton, Medical Anomaly, and Harri James/ O’Kelley Legends, 2E Behind the Scenes

● Environment and Nature: Sej Saraya, Curious Woods

● Outstanding Achievements In Acting: Sean Young, Stairway To The Stars

● Outstanding Achievement in Purpose-Driven Film: Diane Miller

● Politics and Culture: Alci Rengifo, Azizam

● Outstanding Achievements Purpose-Driven Film, Community Support: Richard Tahvildaran-Jesswein

● Kara Scott Dently Award for Female Empowerment: Cherie Kerr, 3rd Mattricher Falls

● Impact Writer of The Year: Sophia Louisa Lee

● Outstanding Achievements In Thought Leadership: Melinsa and Don Boyer, The Power of Thought

The event was graced by the presence of Oscar-nominated and Emmy winner Cindy Cowan who headed the special category awards under ‘Conquering Disabilities With Films.’ To honor her presence at the festival, she, alongside Kevin Smith, was awarded a special recognition for their valuable contributions to the entertainment industry and was given ETHOS Impact Award.

For more details and information, please head over to https://www.amunrofilmfest.com/..

Founded by an award-winning actress, writer, director, producer, author, and C.E.O. of the L.A.-based film production company Blue Boots Entertainment, Anabelle D. Munro, with an aim to bring purpose-driven films to international platforms.

