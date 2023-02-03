Devan Leos Launches New Nonprofit For Building Safer and Smarter Communities
I am passionate about using technology to help create safer and smarter communities”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Devan Leos announced via Twitter the launch of his new non-profit organization, CMNT (COMMINT). The organization is dedicated to using security technology and intelligence to help create safer and smarter communities. Leos Tweeted "Proud to finally have the necessary resources to publicly launch CMNT a 501(c)(3) who’s mission is to build safer and smarter communities using technology and intelligence"
Devan Leos, an entrepreneur with a background in media and OSINT, is focused on providing technological solutions to crime and security issues. CMNT seeks to provide communities with the necessary tools and resources to ensure public safety and protection. The organization will also focus on education and utilizing technological security solutions to help further the knowledge of those living in various communities across LA County.
"I am passionate about using technology to help create safer and smarter communities," says Devan Leos. "Our mission with CMNT is to equip communities with the security and awareness they need to protect themselves and their families. We want to provide a focused effort to combat and reduce emerging threats, while empowering those living in various communities to benefit from our efforts that will create more secure environments."
The organization has already started to make an impact in many communities. Recently CMNT Inc. conducted an OSINT investigation that lead to a victim receiving justice after their case went cold.
The organization states that it will:
1. Provide/donate security technology to people/places that need it.
2. Engage in aggregating data and identifying threats.
3. Provide support and resources to victims of crime.
Leos is excited to continue his work with CMNT and looks forward to the organization's growth. He believes that with the right resources and technology, communities can build intelligent and safer environments for themselves and their families.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the difference we can make in various communities," says Leos. "Our goal is to make sure citizens can peacefully pursue their constitutional rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. With the help of CMNT, I believe we can do that and make a positive impact."
CMNT Inc.'s motto is "Vita liberatas et studium felicitatis", which is a Latin phrase from taken from the constitution which means "Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness"
CMNT Inc
COMMINT
reports@comintell.org