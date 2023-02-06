National Association of Flight Instructors ﻿to Hold Florida Summit in October

SUN 'n FUN Campus, Lakeland Linder Regional Airport, Lakeland, Fla.

SUN 'n FUN Campus, Lakeland Linder Regional Airport, Lakeland, Fla.

Summit Call for Papers Due June 1, 2023

The NAFI Summit will bring stakeholders in the flight instruction community together to share CFI tips, techniques and best practices, relevant business skills, and networking opportunities.”
— NAFI President Paul Preidecker
KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) will convene its inaugural flight instruction safety and business summit Oct. 24-26 in Lakeland, Fla. The organization will conduct the summit on the SUN 'n FUN campus at Lakeland Linder International Airport for current and prospective Certified Flight Instructors, aviation leaders, industry advocates, government representatives, and the news media.

"The NAFI Summit will bring stakeholders in the flight instruction community together to share CFI tips, techniques and best practices, relevant business skills, and networking opportunities," said NAFI President Paul Preidecker. "We will focus on the important topics of professionalism, proficiency and pilot well-being along with changes to FAA regulations and rules," he added.

For many of NAFI's flight instructors who are part-time and self-employed, developing personal business acumen in the current economic climate is essential and will be examined at the summit. "Additionally, the NAFI Summit will present information designed to improve the industry's pass rates for initial pilot examinations," Preidecker added.

The summit will feature keynote speakers addressing the vital role of flight instructors, with an emphasis on continuous improvement in safety and customer service. In the next few months, NAFI will provide updates as registration and hotel arrangements are made.

Call for Papers Issued

In addition to the keynote speakers, the summit agenda will have a schedule of 30-minute presentations related to flight instruction. NAFI is accepting presentation abstracts for its summit. Abstracts should be 200-250 words (Word or PDF preferred) and should relate to the following general areas:

Managing your own flight instruction business
Tips and techniques to improve your skills as an instructor
What went wrong…a look at accident data from instructional flights
Maintaining your health and well-being
Creating a path to success for students
Using new technology effectively

The deadline for submission is June 1. NAFI will follow-up with additional details about submitting the final presentations. Please submit abstracts to summit@nafinet.org.

About the National Association of Flight Instructors

NAFI is the premier association of flight instructors in the world, with thousands of members. Its members relish being a part of the flight instruction community and benefiting from NAFI educational content, publications and programs. NAFI is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the profession of flight instruction through education, mentorship, and advocacy. The association is guided by the pursuit of aviation safety and the notion that better flight instructors train safer pilots. For more information on NAFI go to Welcome to the National Association of Flight Instructors (nafinet.org).

Jim Gregory for NAFI
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
email us here

You just read:

National Association of Flight Instructors ﻿to Hold Florida Summit in October

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jim Gregory for NAFI
James Gregory Consultancy LLC
+1 316-706-9147
Company/Organization

James Gregory Consultancy llc
Metro Kansas City Area,
United States
+1 316-558-8578
Visit Newsroom
About

James Gregory Consultancy gives you a high performing Public Relations executive at a fraction of the cost of a full-time professional. Let me help your company increase its visibility and profile through cost-effective public relations. I can make smaller organizations appear much larger and I can add PR uplift to larger companies. I founded James Gregory Consultancy to promote capabilities of organizations involved in aviation. I have helped more than 50 aviation organizations, including OEMs Beech, Boeing, Cessna, Dassault, Hawker, Learjet and Piper. I’ve helped spread the word about dozens of new aircraft for OEMs including Boeing, Learjet, Beech, Hawker and Piper, plus FBOs, MROs, a pilot training organization, air medical providers, avionics manufacturers, and about every facet of the industry. The secret of my success is so simple that I’m happy to share it: I work hard. I work long. And I work with such total dedication that every client feels as though they are my only client.

James Gregory Consultancy llc

More From This Author
National Association of Flight Instructors ﻿to Hold Florida Summit in October
Hartzell Engine Tech Achieves FAA PMA for Robinson Helicopter Sky-Tec Starters
IADA Names Levaero Aviation VP As International Committee Chair
View All Stories From This Author