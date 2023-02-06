National Association of Flight Instructors to Hold Florida Summit in October
Summit Call for Papers Due June 1, 2023
The NAFI Summit will bring stakeholders in the flight instruction community together to share CFI tips, techniques and best practices, relevant business skills, and networking opportunities.”KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) will convene its inaugural flight instruction safety and business summit Oct. 24-26 in Lakeland, Fla. The organization will conduct the summit on the SUN 'n FUN campus at Lakeland Linder International Airport for current and prospective Certified Flight Instructors, aviation leaders, industry advocates, government representatives, and the news media.
"The NAFI Summit will bring stakeholders in the flight instruction community together to share CFI tips, techniques and best practices, relevant business skills, and networking opportunities," said NAFI President Paul Preidecker. "We will focus on the important topics of professionalism, proficiency and pilot well-being along with changes to FAA regulations and rules," he added.
For many of NAFI's flight instructors who are part-time and self-employed, developing personal business acumen in the current economic climate is essential and will be examined at the summit. "Additionally, the NAFI Summit will present information designed to improve the industry's pass rates for initial pilot examinations," Preidecker added.
The summit will feature keynote speakers addressing the vital role of flight instructors, with an emphasis on continuous improvement in safety and customer service. In the next few months, NAFI will provide updates as registration and hotel arrangements are made.
Call for Papers Issued
In addition to the keynote speakers, the summit agenda will have a schedule of 30-minute presentations related to flight instruction. NAFI is accepting presentation abstracts for its summit. Abstracts should be 200-250 words (Word or PDF preferred) and should relate to the following general areas:
Managing your own flight instruction business
Tips and techniques to improve your skills as an instructor
What went wrong…a look at accident data from instructional flights
Maintaining your health and well-being
Creating a path to success for students
Using new technology effectively
The deadline for submission is June 1. NAFI will follow-up with additional details about submitting the final presentations. Please submit abstracts to summit@nafinet.org.
About the National Association of Flight Instructors
NAFI is the premier association of flight instructors in the world, with thousands of members. Its members relish being a part of the flight instruction community and benefiting from NAFI educational content, publications and programs. NAFI is dedicated to supporting and enhancing the profession of flight instruction through education, mentorship, and advocacy. The association is guided by the pursuit of aviation safety and the notion that better flight instructors train safer pilots. For more information on NAFI go to Welcome to the National Association of Flight Instructors (nafinet.org).
