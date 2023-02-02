Support American Heart Month with iData Research

We believe in the importance of supporting American Heart Month and the American Heart Association so that we can work towards a future where heart disease is no longer a threat to our well-being.”
— Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO of iData Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, is actively promoting American Heart Month. February is a time to raise awareness and focus on the importance of maintaining good cardiovascular health, as heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in the United States.

In support, iData is making its sought-after cardiovascular market research reports more affordable and accessible by large and small companies alike during this February in order to donate a portion of the proceeds to the American Heart Association. The reports are as follows:

- Interventional Cardiology Market Size, Share & COVID19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2023–2029
- Cardiac Surgery Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2020-2026
- Vascular Access Devices Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis | United States | 2020-2026
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Analysis, Size, Trends | United States | 2020-2026
- Cardiac Rhythm Management Market Analysis, Size, Trends | United States | 2019-2025

If you and your team are seeking valuable insights into the cardiology market, now is the time to invest in our market reports. Not only will you gain valuable intelligence, but you will also be making a positive impact by supporting the American Heart Association through our donation program. Your purchase will not only benefit your business, but also contribute to a worthy cause dedicated to improving heart health.

Follow the link below to visit our American Heart Month page to learn more:

https://idataresearch.com/idata-promotions/

For Further Information

More insights like this can be found in the latest reports by iData. Please email us at info@idataresearch.net or register online for a brochure and synopsis.

About iData

iData Research is an international consulting and market research firm dedicated to empowering confident strategic decisions within the medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industries.

www.idataresearch.com

date 2023-02-02

About

iData Research was founded on a simple principle: providing accessible market research solutions to empower strategic decisions. Today, a number of clients rely on iData for their medical device, dental, and pharmaceutical industry reports to better prepare for the future fluctuations within their markets. We partner with some of the world’s most well-known medical device companies such as Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic, Stryker, 3M, Olympus, Zimmer Biomet, Dentsply Sirona, and Arthrex to help their communities of sales, marketing, and product managers get the benefits and competitive edge they need to remain on top.

