Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Baldwin County

Milledgeville, GA (2/2/2023) – ﻿ One juvenile is in custody in Baldwin County after an incident that left one man dead.  The GBI is conducting this death investigation after a request came from the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.  On Thursday, February 2, 2023, at around 12:40 a.m., Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office 911 center received a call about a man who came into a home and started shooting.  Baldwin County deputies responded to Black Springs Church Road in Milledgeville, Georgia. When they arrived, they discovered Syee Devon Havior, age 18, had been shot multiple times. Havior was taken to the hospital where he later died.  

Preliminary information indicates that after midnight, multiple people traveled to Havior’s home.  At least one person entered and began shooting.  GBI agents have issued arrest warrants for two juveniles. One juvenile is in custody.  More arrest warrants are expected.  

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office at 478-445-5102 or the GBI regional investigative office in Milledgeville at 478-445-4173.  Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Ocmulgee District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

