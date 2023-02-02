10th Street Bypass Lane Restrictions Continue in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is advising motorists that lane restrictions will continue on the 10th Street Bypass (Route 2128) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County.

Long-term, around-the-clock single-lane restrictions in both directions on the 10th Street Bypass will continue through early March between I-279 Parkway North/Fort Duquesne Bridge and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. Crews will conduct repair work on the Roberto Clemente 6th Street Bridge rehabilitation project

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

