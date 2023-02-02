Michelle Warren, UNK @ The World Series, Gains Acclaim



The University of Nebraska Kearney’s Department of Modern Languages, Department of Sociology, Women, Gender & Ethnic Studies, International Studies, and College of Arts & Sciences sponsors its annual spring film series, UNK@TheWorld.

Dr. Michelle Warren, Professor of Spanish at UNK, initiated the film series in 2014. Following the presentation of a film, there is a discussion led by experts or someone with a personal connection to the topic.

The series was highlighted in a feature article of Dr. Warren and her work at UNK, including a research project to record the stories of immigrants from Spanish-speaking countries who relocated to Nebraska.