ATMA AND LINDEN MEDICAL CENTRE TO BECOME AFFILIATE PARTNERS
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), a Canada’s leading psychedelic-assisted therapy training provider, is pleased to announce their intent to form an affiliate partnership with The Linden Medical Centre.
This partnership will allow mental healthcare professionals and aspiring psychedelic therapists in Saskatchewan and Manitoba to have better accessibility to advanced training programs and clinical trials for psilocybin assisted therapy. ATMA and Linden will also be partnering on licensed psychedelic treatment clinic facilities in Alberta both in Edmonton and Calgary, bringing The Linden Medical Centre’s team of psychiatrists and ATMA’s community of physicians and therapists together in a complementary way to pool resources to scale psychedelic-assisted therapy accessibility for Albertans.
ATMA is the only training program with real life protocol experiences of conducting legal psilocybin assisted therapy in Canada. Over the last two years, ATMA has been working with many palliative care patients as well as running clinical trials for healthcare professionals. ATMA is the only training provider that has conducted their own psilocybin clinical trial as approved by Health Canada.
Focused on improving the wellbeing of practitioners, the recently approved N500 Phase II Clinical Trial for healthcare professionals suffering from anxiety, depression, and occupational burnout arising from Covid-19 provides the opportunity for mental healthcare professionals from both Canada and the United States to cross participate between the clinical trial and provide training on the use of psychedelics for therapy purposes.
The Linden Medical Centre is a professional psychiatry office in Saskatoon. They are an approved non-hospital treatment facility, and the only psychedelic clinic to have provided IV ketamine therapy and psilocybin-assisted therapy. They have received approval for multiple SAP applications for MDMA-assisted therapy. The Linden Medical Centre operates a profitable psychedelic clinic and has more psychiatry expertise on real life legal protocols on psilocybin than any other psychedelic clinic.
“We are excited to be in partnership with The Linden Medical Centre on our clinical trial as well as future endeavors in the psychedelic treatment clinic space” ATMA CEO David Harder adds “we see a very complementary fit in this partnership that will help us grow our community while pushing for better accessibility for Albertans in need of these treatments”.
“We welcome this partnership as it supports our plan to expand further into the psychedelic clinic space as well as into Alberta and Manitoba” Monika Hooper, Lead Psychiatrist and Co-Founder of Linden Medical Centre adds. “We believe that with ATMA’s training and community model and our psychiatry expertise, we can create scalable effective psychedelic care and better accessibility for clients”.
ABOUT ATMA JOURNEY CENTERS INC.
We care about improving the lives and practices of mental healthcare professionals.
ATMA is pioneering a therapist-centred and therapist-driven business model for the psychedelic industry. Education, training, clinical trials, and business support services in the largest online community platform for psychedelic practitioners are all being developed to assist mental healthcare professionals in adopting psychedelic-assisted therapy.
ATMA provides a clear, guided path for healthcare professionals and clinics to build psychedelic-assisted therapies into their current practices.
ABOUT LINDEN MEDICAL CENTRE
At The Linden Medical Centre our focus is on quality and being able to maintain the agility needed, to continue to provide research-supported new treatments to our patients.
