ATMA PROVIDES ALBERTA HEALTH SERVICES (AHS) HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS GROUP DISCOUNT ON PSYCHEDELIC THERAPY EDUCATION
In support of Alberta’s new Psychedelic Drug Treatment Services Standards regulationsCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, January 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In response to the new Alberta Regulations on psychedelic assisted therapy, ATMA Journey Centers Inc. ("ATMA"), Canada’s leading psychedelic-assisted therapy training provider, has announced that they will be offering a group discount rate for all AHS healthcare professionals employed by AHS to take ATMA’s Introduction to Psychedelic Assisted Therapy Course.
“Public sector healthcare professionals will likely have many patients asking about these treatments and our goal is for healthcare professionals to have the utmost confidence in answering Albertans on these medicines and their utilities” David Harder, CEO and Founder of ATMA explains.
Harder continues that “Sometimes, working in the public sector prevents healthcare professionals from being exposed to leading edge practices predominantly available in the private sector and there can be a gap in funding for educational opportunities for emerging treatment options and innovations in mental health treatment.”
“We feel it is important that healthcare professionals in the public and private sector have equal access to education to better serve the community on what is going to be policies and regulations of this new practice modality that is on the horizon” David Harder CEO and Founder of ATMA states "Many Albertans who only have access to public health should not be left without answers to questions they are likely to have about psychedelic treatment”.
ATMA's work with palliative care patients and clinical trials for healthcare professionals in the past two years makes it the training provider with the most extensive real life protocol experiences of conducting legal psilocybin assisted therapy globally. ATMA is approved by Health Canada to conduct their own psilocybin clinical trials.
Focused on improving the wellbeing of practitioners, the recently approved N500 Phase II Clinical Trial for healthcare professionals suffering from anxiety, depression, and occupational burnout arising from Covid-19 provides the opportunity for mental healthcare professionals from both Canada and the United States to cross participate between the clinical trial and provide training on the use of psychedelics for therapy purposes.
Harder further explains that “Pharmaceutical medical options to cure trauma rooted from human experiences are not widely effective. As psychedelic medicine becomes available, there is a huge opportunity to help those who have not had success with pharmaceutical medicine. The need for educated healthcare professionals in the public sector is essential to support Albertans.”
If you are an AHS or any Canadian province public sector employed healthcare professional interested in our Introduction to Psychedelic-Assisted Therapy course, please contact us and ask about your AHS discount. Having a basic understanding of psychedelic assisted therapy will empower you to confidently have conversations with your peers and provide answers to patients asking about these new treatment options.
