Prince Edward Island recognizes Early Childhood Educator week 

CANADA, February 2 - February 6-10 recognizes that early childhood educators play a vital role in early childhood development and help to shape children’s emotional, intellectual and social skills.

“Early childhood educators are an invaluable part of our education system and deserve the utmost respect for the contribution they make to our children’s early years. This coming week is an opportunity for parents and families on Prince Edward Island to show their continued appreciation to this dedicated group of educators. I urge all Islanders to recognize the importance of early learning and childcare, and those who are at the heart of the system - early childhood educators.”

- Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

People interested in starting a career as an early childhood educator can learn more about the Steps to Success program by contacting the Early Childhood Development Association. This six-month program is funded through SkillsPEI and provides training and workplace experience to become a level one early childhood educator.

Media contact:
Katherine Drake
Education and Lifelong Learning 
kmdrake@gov.pe.ca

