Minimum wage increase reminder
CANADA, September 17 - Minimum wage in Prince Edward Island will increase from $15.40 to $16 per hour on October 1.
The Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage annually and provides their recommendation to government.
Media contact:
Brooke Miller
Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
bmmiller@gov.pe.ca
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.