Paid sick leave takes effect October 1
CANADA, September 19 - Islanders are reminded that workers In Prince Edward Island will have access to paid sick leave as of October 1.
The province made amendments to the Employment Standards Act giving employees the right to the following paid sick leave:
- One day of paid sick leave after 12 months of continuous employment
- Two days of paid sick leave after 24 months of continuous employment
- Three days of paid sick leave after 36 months of continuous employment
Employees are entitled to their standard wages for the hours they would have worked had they not taken leave. Salaried employees will be compensated at their regular daily rate.
“We are continuously working to make improvements to PEI’s employment standards. We will closely monitor the effects of these changes and the actions being taken across the country.”
- Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population Minister Jenn Redmond
