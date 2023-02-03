Club Debut Joins Forces with PS Social to Empower Creatives of Color Across the Nation
Beginning with Black History Month, the Debut100 x Creative Color Project Offers Ongoing Resources to Fast-Track Financial Success for Creatives of Color
Together, Club Debut and PS Social will provide the on-ramp for Creators of Color to partake in the biggest intergenerational wealth transfer opportunity of a lifetime.”HOLLYWOOD , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To celebrate Black History Month, the world’s most advanced content creator platform Club Debut teams up with Miami, Florida’s premiere social media collaborative PS Social to empower the growing national community of Creatives of Color. The Debut100 x Creative Color Project combines the efforts of Club Debut’s Debut100 program with PS Social’s Creative Color Project, connecting Creatives of Color with opportunities for funding, e-commerce support, brand guidance, and much more.
— Club Debut Founder Kesi Gibson
“This project furthers Club Debut’s mission to impact one million creative professionals - and one billion people - within the decade,” says Club Debut Founder Kesi Gibson. “Together, Club Debut and PS Social will provide the on-ramp for Creators of Color to partake in the biggest intergenerational wealth transfer opportunity of a lifetime.”
The Debut100 x Creative Color Project will focus on a different aspect of creative work each month, beginning with February’s spotlight on photography. In addition to an exclusive invitation to all PS Social x Club Debut Events, plus three guest passes for others in their network, participants will get valuable opportunities to:
1. Win funding every six months through a competitive process in which three creators are selected and announced at an bi-annual gala, held in May and October
2. Become a Club Debut Creator In Residence, with access to a digital brand-building display at PS Social
3. Create physical merchandise through a turnkey process that includes manufacturing with Club Debut S.A.S/Casa Debut, complete with shipping, logistics, and e-commerce fulfillment by Shipverse
4. Engage in FREE business consultations (8 hours’ worth) with Club Debut brand-building experts and PSI Consultants
5. Access to education and edutainment focused on financial literacy, web3/blockchain, and other topics in Club Debut’s extensive creator library
6. Experience a “Day in the Life” alongside PS Social’s team of creators to learn what it takes to be a modern creative entrepreneur
Club Debut attracts passionate, ambitious creators who seek to capitalize on the revolution in blockchain, AI, and other emerging technologies to create their own brand and products. The Debut100 program focuses on Creatives of Color, working with 100 new impact-oriented creative businesses each quarter that are owned or founded by creators of color. Club Debut supports these modern artists in establishing a sustainable supply chain that enables them to prosper ethically alongside other creatives and like-minded backers. As the global creator community begins to build real value and achieve enduring financial success, these creative entrepreneurs will in turn contribute back to their communities, creating a brighter economic future for everyone on their team.
PS Social connects today’s entrepreneurs with the professional services they need while building a bridge between brands and content creators. Nestled in-between the vibrant communities of Midtown Miami, the Design District, and Wynwood, PS Social offers a daily co-working space complete with access to consultants in brand building, content creation, digital advertising, and influencer marketing.
Find the full schedule for The Debut100 x Creative Color Project (announced on February 1, 2023) at clubdebut.com or on Instagram @ClubDebutOfficial.
About Club Debut:
Established by Investor/Operator Kesi Gibson, Club Debut is a membership driven multifaceted platform developed to address the looming unmet need for infrastructure that supports creative entrepreneurs. The virtual platform is anchored to physical hubs hosting an array of well-equipped studios and co-creative spaces including: flexible and modular content production labs, photography studios, podcast and music recording studios, discussion lounges, expansive showrooms, event and workshop spaces. The platform curates a growing community of media and creative professionals - including fashion designers, photographers, videographers, graphic designers, animators, filmmakers, content producers, musical talent, visual artists, performing artists, and more - access to a full suite of products/services that leverage both Web2 and Web3 technologies, unlocking value that builds enduring wealth. Join us at clubdebut.com and let’s grow together. Follow on Instagram or Facebook @ClubDebutOfficial, @kesikyu.
About PS Social:
Established by Shareef Nash and Al Pierson, the concept of PS Social is to provide a creative space where the most elite and relevant influencers can connect to create, collaborate, and network. PS Social provides a membership-based hub that includes opportunities for retail/fulfillment, brand activations, small business sustainability, and venue rental. The 7,500 square-foot creative space comes equipped with state-of-the-art audio, lighting, and video systems, serving the need of a true social media community in Miami. Learn more at pssocialmiami.com and follow on Instagram or Facebook @pssocialmiami.
