Saskatchewan Sees Growth in Building Permits

CANADA, February 2 - Released on February 2, 2023

Today, Statistics Canada released December 2022 numbers on the value of building permits, with Saskatchewan jumping 26.1 per cent (seasonally adjusted) compared to December 2021. This was the second highest percentage increase among the provinces. Nationally, permits were down 9.3 per cent.

"Saskatchewan continues to show strength in several key economic indicators, and today's building permit numbers are further proof that our province has one of the most competitive business environments in Canada," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "These latest numbers are another sign that Saskatchewan continues to lead the nation and provide growth that works for everyone."

The total value of building permits in Saskatchewan in December 2022 was $180 million.

Compared to November 2022, Saskatchewan also showed strong growth with an increase of 42.1 per cent (seasonally adjusted), the second highest increase among the provinces.

Both residential and non-residential building permits had significant growth compared to November 2022, increasing 18.9 per cent and 65 per cent, respectively, during that period.

Saskatchewan has seen strong growth in several other key economic indicators in recent months. In November 2022, merchandise exports rose by 44.5 per cent compared to the previous year, the second highest increase among provinces. Saskatchewan led the provinces in November 2022 manufacturing sales, with a 27 per cent increase compared to the previous year. November 2022 also saw a 4.4 per cent increase in retail trade, a 26.7 per cent jump in wholesale trade, and a 22.9 per cent increase in building construction, compared to November 2021.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Devin Wilger

Trade and Export Development

Regina

Phone: 306-530-6455

Email: devin.wilger@gov.sk.ca