Project Supporting The UN Sustainable Development Goals From EMU Architecture Department Students

Students taking the elective course ARCH 320 – “UN Sustainable Development Goals: An Interdisciplinary Approach for the Future of Our Planet” offered at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Architecture Faculty, Architecture Department under the supervision of academic staff member Prof. Dr. Şebnem Hoşkara, are carrying out a project under the title of “Stop Multiply” in scope of the 12th title of the UN Sustainable Development Goals which is “Responsible Consumption and Production” and the 10th title which is “Reducing Inequalities”. The said project involves recycling, reuse and reduction methods.

Within the scope of the project, between 1-3 February 2023 and 20-24 February 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., EMU Architecture Faculty, Architecture Department, 2022-2023 Academic Year Fall Term ARCH 320 course students, in order to reduce the use of materials such as plastics, chemicals and paper, will collect books, educational materials and small household items, which are no longer needed by EMU students and Graduates. The said materials will then be distributed to students in need between February 27 and March 3, 2023 at EMU Architecture Faculty SL-1 Studio.