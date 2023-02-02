Transforming Age and GSI Bring On Camille Burke As Chief Growth and Strategy Officer
Throughout my career I have always strived to make a difference and I have found that building synergies between like-minded and culturally aligned organizations makes everyone stronger.”BELLEVUE, WA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Transforming Age and their the development and consulting agency, GSI announces that Camille Burke has joined the organization and will serve as Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, a role that is critical to building the organization’s rapidly expanding national footprint. Camille brings more than 23 years of senior living leadership experience and specializes in helping both nonprofit and for-profit providers create, scale, and grow their organizations.
Camille Burke
Burke joins Transforming Age and GSI at an incredible time of exponential growth and innovation in the organization’s 66-year history. The organization recently became the eighth largest nonprofit senior living provider in the US, serving more than 100,000 people through its five mission spheres: housing, community services, technology, philanthropy and partnerships. Their development and consulting affiliate GSI has been collaborating with senior housing providers for over 40 years. The third-party management and consulting firm now has over 2 million square under development and a comprehensive suite of services including master planning, new development, repositioning, sales and marketing, management, and land acquisition support. With the addition of Burke to the GSI team, the consulting agency’s track record now includes over five billion dollars’ worth of community development.
“Camille is truly a stalwart within our industry and is uniquely qualified for this role,” says David Knight, Co-President of GSI, “We are building an incredible team and are proud to have Camille spearhead our growth strategy.” Knight adds, “Camille has deep roots and dedication to making an impact which is an invaluable resource for the clients we serve.”
Burke will be responsible for strategically expanding the Transforming Age mission as well as spearheading partnership opportunities for GSI, including third party management, acquisition, development, campus repositioning, and consulting services.
Prior to joining the Transforming Age network of affiliates, Burke served as the Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Essex Corporation. Burke also dedicated almost 17 years at Christian Living Communities, serving in many leadership roles, most notably Chief Operating Officer. During her time at Christian Living Communities, she helped to lead design and development, pre-sales, and the opening of new communities. One of Camille’s most notable accomplishments was launching Cappella Living Solutions (CLS), a third-party management company, in 2014. From 2014 to 2020 CLS enabled CLC to grow their portfolio from 3 CCRC’s (life plan communities) in the Denver market to 28 communities of 55+ active adult, IL, AL, MC and SNF across 7 states.
“Throughout my career I have always strived to make a difference,” Burke says, “and I have found that building synergies between like-minded and culturally aligned organizations makes everyone stronger. I am a firm believer in growth for the right reasons. That’s why I could not be more excited join this team and bring my enthusiasm and energy to Transforming Age.”
Burke earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Restaurant, Hotel and Institutional Management from Texas Tech University. She hails from Texas but has called Denver, Colorado home for the past 19 years. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her husband and her grown children.
Transforming Age is a nationally recognized leader in nonprofit senior living and care dedicated to creating unlimited possibilities to enhance the lives of older adults by integrating housing, community services, technology, philanthropy and partnerships. The organization provides housing and services to over 100,000 people nationally including affordable and workforce housing, independent living, assisted living & memory care and continuing care retirement communities. Its HCBS affiliates provide social and community services including home care, adult day health and social & health care coordination to thousands of older adults. Transforming Age affiliated foundations provide philanthropic programs aimed at supporting those in need of financial assistance, the creation or enhancement of programs and services. Transforming Age also provides business service solutions to industry partners including management, development, and consulting services. The organization’s technology initiatives aim to improve the lives of older adults and those who serve them at scale.
