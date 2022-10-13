Transforming Age to Open Second Headquarters In Support of Growing Footprint, Adds 10 Managed Communities
We are very excited about such a world class team joining us and helping us further expand our non-profit mission and impact.”SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Transforming Age announced that in December it will open a second headquarters (“HQ2”) in Omaha, Nebraska along with the addition of 10 third-party managed communities to its growing portfolio, now almost 70 communities. Transforming Age is a leading nonprofit organization committed to improving the lives of older adults by integrating housing, community services, technology, philanthropy, and partnerships.
— Torsten Hirche, President and CEO
The newly added third-party managed communities, including one under construction, are located in Illinois, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, and South Dakota. This mix of entrance fee and market rate rental communities represents over 1,000 units.
New additions to the Transforming Age team will include Frankie Pane, Julie Bennett, Camille Burke, and Scott Braasch, all currently employed by Essex Corp. This group will be based out of HQ2 in Omaha, Nebraska. Together this group has completed over $1 billion in real estate developments and has served as a full-service provider to the 55+ housing industry. The HQ2 team will significantly enhance Transforming Age’s capacity for more real estate development, third-party management, and partner connections.
In addition to leading the HQ2 team, Frankie Pane will join GSI, the Partnership and B2B affiliate of Transforming Age. Mr. Pane will serve as co-President of GSI alongside David Knight, to further accelerate Transforming Age’s in-house and third-party real estate development projects which currently include 11 projects with two million square feet under development.
Transforming Age’s HQ2 team in Omaha, NE will enhance Transforming Age’s ability to support its growing Midwest presence as well as its nationally expanding network of affiliates and partners which now spans 22 states.
“We are very excited about such a world-class team joining us and helping us further expand our non-profit mission and impact,” says Torsten Hirche, President and CEO of Transforming Age. “This significant milestone adds top talent, resources, and operations to our network. Transforming Age is grateful for Frankie’s leadership and his entire team’s dedication to expanding our mission.”
Transforming Age is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization offering holistic and integrated solutions that enable people to age successfully. Dedicated to creating unlimited possibilities to enhance the lives of older adults, Transforming Age offers an integrated network of housing, community services, technology, philanthropy, and partnerships. With over 2,200 team members, Transforming Age serves over 100,000 people across the economic spectrum in 41 affordable and midmarket as well as 25 market-rate communities, in addition to providing home and community-based services to low-income seniors. Transforming Age and its affiliated foundations provide philanthropic programs aimed at supporting those in need of financial assistance, and the creation or enhancement of programs and services. Transforming Age also provides business service solutions to industry partners including management, development, and consulting services. The organization’s technology initiatives aim to improve the lives of older adults and those who serve them at scale.
