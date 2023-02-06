Forsyte I.T. Solutions recognized with Microsoft verified Managed XDR solution status
By achieving this status, Forsyte has proven its robust MXDR services including a SOC built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform.
We could not be more excited to begin leveraging the MXDR program portfolio and look forward to passing along the many benefits to our valued customers and prospects.”RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forsyte I.T. Solutions (Forsyte) today announced it has achieved Microsoft verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this status, Forsyte has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24x7x365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform. This solution combines expert-trained technology with human-led services and has been verified by Microsoft engineers.
— Shihan Wijeyeratne, Chief Services Officer, Forsyte I.T. Solutions
"Microsoft's MXDR Verified status brings powerful validation to the essence of the Guardian 365 value proposition: that the combination of the Microsoft Security Stack, custom solutions built into the Guardian 365 service, and world-class security team at Forsyte IT Solutions provides a managed security offering that is unparalleled in the marketplace. We could not be more excited to begin leveraging the MXDR program portfolio and look forward to passing along the many benefits to our valued customers and prospects.
The time to fortify enterprise security posture is now, whether you are at the very beginning of your journey or have mature security systems already in place. Forsyte IT, Microsoft Security, and Guardian 365 are working around the clock, hand-in-hand, to provide you with the best cybersecurity services ever to hit the market." - Shihan Wiejeyeratne, Chief Services Officer, Forsyte I.T. Solutions
"This validation offers customers peace of mind knowing that Microsoft has done the heavy lifting to extensively audit Guardian 365 managed security services. It is Forsyte's goal to bring optimal, aggressive, and value-driven managed security services to every organization on the planet as a true security partner and extension of security operations. The MXDR Verified status helps clearly communicate that message." - Stefanie Dunn, Chief Growth Officer, Forsyte I.T. Solutions.
“With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate Forsyte I.T. Solutions on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status. Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio.” – Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft
Forsyte I.T. Solutions is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). “The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe,” said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. “Our members share Microsoft’s commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers’ ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We’re thrilled to recognize and welcome Forsyte’s MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."
About Forsyte I.T. Solutions:
Forsyte I.T. Solutions empowers organizations with proactive, aggressive, and customizable managed security services backed by an industry-leading team, tools, and technology to stay ahead of what’s next. Guardian 365 managed security services is at the core of everything we do at Forsyte I.T. Solutions. As an award-winning Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), Guardian 365 security management helps organizations stay secure in an ever-changing threat landscape affecting organizations across industries. Forsyte employs a full team of security specialists that serve as an outsourced 24x7x365 Security Operations Center (SOC), providing security services around-the-clock with AI- and human-powered resources. We provide the tools you need and the team you want to maintain an aggressive security posture and keep your valuable assets protected.
