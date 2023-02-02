Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Calhoun

Submit Release
Calhoun, Gordon County, GA (February 2, 2023) – The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Calhoun, GA.  On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Calhoun Police Department asked the GBI to investigate.

Preliminary information indicates around 2:00 a.m., a Calhoun Police Officer noticed a vehicle parked in front of the Battlefield Building Supply located at 1368 US Hwy 41, Calhoun,  GA.  The officer noticed that the front glass door of the business was smashed in, and the front door was open.  Additional Calhoun Officers and Gordon County Sheriff Deputies arrived at the location. The officers and deputies entered the business and saw a man armed with a gun in the office area of the business.  The officers gave the man verbal commands to drop the weapon for several minutes.  The man pointed a rifle at the officers.  Calhoun PD officers fired their weapons at the man, shooting him.  The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.   Agents are working on next of kin notification. 

The GBI will complete an independent investigation and once complete, the case will be given to the Gordon County District Attorney’s Office for review. 

