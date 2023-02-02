Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,625 in the last 365 days.

2023 Homeowners Association Complaint Report Released

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is releasing the fourth Homeowners Association (HOA) Complaint Report. The 2023 Report is a compilation of data from complaints received January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. Some of the highlights include:

  • SCDCA received 276 HOA complaints filed against 208 HOA/Management Companies. The number of complaints filed in 2022 is a 7% increase compared to 2021.
  • Top Three Counties for Complaints: Horry (25.4%), Richland (12.3%) and Greenville (10.9%).
  • The complaints raised 651 concerns, with multiple included in a single complaint. The top three types of issues raised were: Failure to adhere to and/or enforce covenants and bylaws (15.1%), concerns regarding maintenance and repairs (12.4%) and failure to notify residents of board actions (11.5%).
  • Less than 6% of complaints were closed as "Unsatisfied" due to a business's failure to respond.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar “2023 HOA Complaint Report” on Wednesday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will go over the complaint report, the types of complaints received, complaint trends and the department’s role in collecting complaint data. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smartphone.

Changes to state law in 2018 require SCDCA to collect certain data from complaints involving homeowners’ associations and report it annually. The report is presented in a categorized, filterable and searchable format and can be viewed in its entirety by visiting consumer.sc.gov and clicking on News, then Reports.

SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency’s jurisdiction and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a complaint, visit our website and click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.

You just read:

2023 Homeowners Association Complaint Report Released

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.