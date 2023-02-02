2023 Homeowners Association Complaint Report Released

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is releasing the fourth Homeowners Association (HOA) Complaint Report. The 2023 Report is a compilation of data from complaints received January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022. Some of the highlights include:

SCDCA received 276 HOA complaints filed against 208 HOA/Management Companies. The number of complaints filed in 2022 is a 7% increase compared to 2021.

Top Three Counties for Complaints: Horry (25.4%), Richland (12.3%) and Greenville (10.9%).

The complaints raised 651 concerns, with multiple included in a single complaint. The top three types of issues raised were: Failure to adhere to and/or enforce covenants and bylaws (15.1%), concerns regarding maintenance and repairs (12.4%) and failure to notify residents of board actions (11.5%).

Less than 6% of complaints were closed as "Unsatisfied" due to a business's failure to respond.

SCDCA will offer a free webinar “2023 HOA Complaint Report” on Wednesday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m. The webinar will go over the complaint report, the types of complaints received, complaint trends and the department’s role in collecting complaint data. Register here to watch/listen from any computer or smartphone.

Changes to state law in 2018 require SCDCA to collect certain data from complaints involving homeowners’ associations and report it annually. The report is presented in a categorized, filterable and searchable format and can be viewed in its entirety by visiting consumer.sc.gov and clicking on News, then Reports.

SCDCA processes and mediates consumer complaints against businesses regulated by DCA, refers complaints that fall within another agency’s jurisdiction and mediates those complaints against businesses that are unregulated. To file a complaint, visit our website and click “How Do I…” then the “File a Complaint?” option.