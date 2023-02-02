Historic Photo From 1976 PUNK FEST Featuring SIOUXSIE SIOUX, STEVE SEVERIN & SID VICIOUS
Kicks Off Series Of Limited Edition Prints Featuring Punk, New Wave & Goth Icons!LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleopatra Records announce the launch of an exciting new series of signed, limited edition fine art photographs featuring iconic images of punk, new wave and gothic artists from the archive of award-winning photographer Barry Plummer. Limited to just 50 20” x 6” prints each, each photograph is printed on lithographic paper from the original negative, and personally hand-signed & numbered by Plummer.
All have been chosen specifically for their historic importance, with the first in the series shot at one of the most significant gigs in rock history - the 100 Club Punk Festival in London in September 1976, featuring Sex Pistols, The Clash, The Buzzcocks, The Vibrators, The Damned, Subway Sect, The Stinky Toys and, making their first ever live appearance, Siouxsie & The Banshees.
This was the night when Punk Rock truly exploded into public consciousness - eight unsigned bands packing out one of London’s most historic venues with an audience that looked like it had descended from another planet. It was the night, too, when injuries caused by a flying glass, flung from the stage while the Damned were performing, gave Britain’s notoriously sensation-hungry tabloid media a new target to rage against.
And it was the night when Barry Plummer, already highly regarded among Britain’s most perceptive rock photographers, captured the startling image of Siouxsie, Steve Severin and the Banshees’ first bass player, future Sex Pistol Sid Vicious that, for many people, positively epitomized Punk Rock as the greatest cultural peril to visit the land in decades.
Siouxsie’s attention-grabbing make-up, hair and arm band - distributed among the acts before the show by Pistols’ manager Malcolm MacLaren - only amplified the furor, just as MacLaren intended. He knew the swastika would outrage onlookers. What he may not have expected was for The Clash - whose equipment was being used by many of the bands that night - to announce that anybody wearing the swastika onstage would be unable to borrow their gear.
A moment in time became a lasting confrontation, and this exclusive, strictly limited-edition print captures it in stunning style.
Future photographs in this series will include images of fellow Punk pioneers Iggy Pop, The Damned and Joy Division plus The Cure, Depeche Mode and The Smiths. This inaugural print, however, is the story of how it all began in the first place.
https://cleorecs.com/store/shop/siouxsie-steven-severin-sid-vicious-signed-20-x-16-photo/
Press inquiries:
Glass Onyon PR
Billy James
PH: 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com
CLEOPATRA RECORDS, Inc.
11041 Santa Monica Blvd #703
Los Angeles CA 90025
www.CleopatraRecords.com
Facebook @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.facebook.com/CleopatraRecords/
Instagram @cleopatrarecords
https://www.instagram.com/cleopatrarecords/
Twitter @cleopatrarecord
https://twitter.com/cleopatrarecord
Youtube @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCopQ0616Fpfrq8Gt0N-0zOQ
Soundcloud @cleopatra-recs
https://soundcloud.com/cleopatra-recs
Dailymotion @Cleopatrarecords
https://www.dailymotion.com/CleopatraRecords
Vimeo @cleopatrarecords
https://vimeo.com/cleopatrarecords
Spotify @cleopatra_recs
https://open.spotify.com/user/cleopatra_recs
Linkedin @cleopatra-records
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cleopatra-records
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
+1 828-350-8158
glassonyonpr@gmail.com